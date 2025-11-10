Paolo Banchero, Magic explain turnover woes vs. Celtics
The Orlando Magic are frustrated after a 111-107 loss to the Boston Celtics that they felt could have ended in a different way.
The Magic committed 17 turnovers and allowed 29 points off of those errors in a four-point loss, so that was the reason behind the defeat. Magic forward Paolo Banchero was responsible for six of those in the loss against the Celtics.
"That definitely hurts," Banchero said postgame. "17 turnovers. Boston did a great job of converting on those turnovers. You know, they're a very experienced team, you can't give them that many times, and they made us pay.
Banchero, Magic are struggling to take care of basketball
The Magic currently rank 26th in the NBA in turnovers per game with 16.3. Only the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards turn the ball over more than the Magic.
Last year, the Magic only committed 14 turnovers per game, which put them at No. 12 in the league. A big reason behind the turnovers could be pointed to the team's increase in pace, but Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley thinks that is not the case.
"Two people on it, come off it. Share it, move it, pass it. Tonight, we played in a crowd and I'll give Boston a ton of credit. They're very handsy with what they do. They got their hands on a lot of basketballs, but also, we decided we played in the crowd a little bit too much," Mosley said.
The increase in turnovers can be pointed to a number of different factors. The team is still trying to figure out a rhythm and find out what works best.
Luckily for the Magic, they are only 10 games into the season and these are fixable issues, according to Jalen Suggs.
"[We] can definitely clean them up," Suggs said in regards to the turnovers. "It's not an excuse for them at all, but I didn't think any of them were super glaring in terms of trying to force it.
"... Turnovers are part of the game. Just try and limit them as much as we can and especially limit them in scoring off of it. I think regardless [of] if we turn it over, stop the live ball ones and put an emphasis on springing back and not letting them convert on those."
More Orlando Magic Stories
It's not time for Magic to push panic button
One player could save Magic after massive drop in NBA power rankings
Paolo Banchero hopes Magic can learn from playoff failures
NBA legends see greatness in Magic star Paolo Banchero
Magic fight to bitter end behind Banchero, but Celtics come in clutch for revenge win