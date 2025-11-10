Paolo Banchero, Magic still shouldn't push panic button after Celtics loss
The Orlando Magic are causing a stir after winning just four of their first 10 games of the season.
At 4-6, the Magic sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, but that shouldn't get the team or the fans to worry — at least not yet. The Magic are definitely frustrated and feel they should be better than their record suggests, especially because a lot of the problems plaguing the team are self-inflicted.
"That's the ball game. 17 turns for 29 points," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said after losing to the Boston Celtics. "We had a lot of defensive lapses in there. (Anfernee) Simons gets going, we point switch at the end. Keeping bodies was key but 17 turns for 29 points. Not gonna get too many of those games."
Magic struggles are fixable
The Magic have played better as a team before and the team is only 10 games into the season, so there's a lot more basketball left to be played. On top of that, there are a ton of positives to take away from the first slice of the Magic's season.
The new starting lineup with Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. is one of the strongest in the sport, posting an offensive rating of 123.6 and a defensive rating of 103.3 in 94 minutes together so far this season.
The starting five is strong, but there is, of course, room for improvement. The team hasn't gotten Desmond Bane the right amount of looks from beyond the 3-point line and he is navigating the mix of fitting into the group while also trying to get his fix in.
The team is averaging over 16 turnovers per game, which is more than it was last year. Part of it is a result of the team's increasing pace, but it also has to do with not properly executing on offense.
The Magic's start should definitely raise some alarms. They are not playing to their expectations or standards, but this isn't the first time the Magic have faced some sort of adversity.
Their has been resilience in the past and these first 10 games should be a wakeup call that the Magic can play better. There just needs to be better execution when it comes to taking care of the ball, getting Bane his proper spot in the offense and better play from the second unit to aid the Magic's starting lineup.
