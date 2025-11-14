How To Watch Brooklyn Nets-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 14, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), YES Network (Nets)
Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish), WFAN-FM/AM (Nets)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic (6-6) look to get back above .500 for the first time since starting the 2025-26 season with a win over the Miami Heat. The Brooklyn Nets (1-10) visit Central Florida in search of their first victory since defeating Indiana on Nov. 5. This is the first meeting of the season between these Eastern Conference teams, who don’t play again until Jan. 7 at Barclays Center. The teams wrap up the season series with another encounter in Orlando on Feb. 5.
The Magic are 3-3 at home and looking for their first three-game win streak of the season. Orlando has ranked among the top 10 in offensive and defensive rating since Oct. 30, going 5-2 over its last seven games. Brooklyn won its only game this season on the road but is 1-4 in away games. Their three-game skid is the fourth-longest in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando is 75-60 all-time against the Nets during the regular season and has a six-game win streak in the series dating back to Feb. 27, 2024. The Magic have prevailed in five consecutive games played at Kia Center, last losing to Brooklyn 150-108 on March 15, 2022. The Magic swept all four matchups last season, surrendering 101 or fewer points in all their victories.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Magic -13.5 (-115), Nets +13.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Magic -625, Nets +950
Total: 223.5 (Over -115, Under -105)
PROJECTED STARTERS
NETS
F Michael Porter Jr.
F Noah Clowney
C Nicolas Claxton
G Egor Demin
G Terence Mann
MAGIC
F Franz Wagner
F Jonathan Isaac
C Wendell Carter Jr.
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
INJURY REPORT
NETS
DayRon Sharpe: Available - Left Glute Contusion
Haywood Highsmith: Out - Right Knee Surgery Recovery
Cam Thomas: Out - Left Hamstring Strain
Nolan Traore: Out - G League (On assignment)
Danny Wolf: Out - G League (On assignment)
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Left Groin Strain
Franz Wagner: Available - Nose (face mask)
Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery
Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)
Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)
QUOTABLE
Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez on allowing the most points in the paint in the NBA: "Look at the top defenses like OKC and all those teams, for the most part, they pressure the ball. So if you don’t want to do that, you probably are not going to be able to play for the Nets, because we’re going to be aggressive."
