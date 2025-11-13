Magic get bad Paolo Banchero injury update after Knicks game

The Orlando Magic are holding their breath with Paolo Banchero's left groin strain against the New York Knicks.

Banchero left the Magic's win over the Knicks in the second quarter and did not return with a groin strain. The Magic forward had an MRI to confirm the groin strain, according to The Athletic insider Shams Charania.

"An MRI today on Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero confirmed a left groin strain, and he will miss Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and be evaluated daily moving forward, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.

Banchero out vs. Nets, could miss more time

Banchero's injury is a blow for the Magic. The team's leading scorer being sidelined is never a good thing, no matter how you slice it.

"There was a moment he was going up and down the court," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said via Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede. "It was quick turn and then I just saw him pause for a second. I looked at him to try and see where he was with it and then I got him out of there before anything changed."

Groin strains can be a tricky injury as there is potential for a re-aggravation if a player isn't careful enough. The Magic will have to be patient with Banchero as he navigates the injury.

While Banchero is out, he is feeling optimistic that he will be able to get back soon.

“I just slowed up, and I felt it right away,” Banchero said via Fred Katz of The Athletic. “And then, I did a couple more trips up and down, and then, it was still there. So I asked to come out because I didn’t wanna risk further injury.”

“I dealt with an oblique (injury) last year, and that was a tear. It was kinda really painful to where I couldn’t really do much. I couldn’t really move much. This (groin injury), I can still do movements. There just was a pain there. (Trainers) said if it was torn or anything, I wouldn’t be able to do anything. So, that’s encouraging.”

The Magic are back in action against the Nets on Friday at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

