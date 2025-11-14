Magic get first look at intriguing Nets rookie in NBA Cup game

The Orlando Magic are facing off against the Brooklyn Nets in their second NBA Cup game of the season.

To learn more about the Magic's next opponent, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Colin Simmons.

Out of all the Nets rookies, which one has stood out the most?

Egor Demin has stood out as the most exciting rookie of Brooklyn’s five man class early on. He started the season slow coming off the bench while recovering from an injury, but he has started the last three games and his production increased.

After being ridiculed in the pre-draft process about his lack of outside shooting, he has almost solely been an outside scorer. Demin is beginning to show why he was touted as the top passer in the draft class and he has a true feel for the game.

What’s been the story of the Nets so far this season?

The story of Brooklyn this season has been a historically bad defense combined with an inconsistent offense that frequently gets blown out. The Nets have been the most obvious rebuilding team in the league. Ever since Noah Clowney and Demin were inserted into the starting lineup, the offense has been more tailored to getting the youth involved.

What’s something people should know about the Nets that cannot be found in a box score?

Something interesting about the Nets beyond the box score is their sporadic lineups. Something that has gone hand-in-hand with the rebuild is a wide variety of rotations to get as many young players game experience as possible.

Brooklyn does try to compete in its games, but most of the times finds itself down at halftime and that’s when more of the bench gets used and some interesting lineups are employed.

What do the Nets need to do to beat the Magic?

This is an NBA Cup game, which could light a fire underneath Brooklyn. With Paolo Banchero out, the Magic still have a handful of scoring options, but the Nets should have the opportunity to make it a competitive game.

It will only be a win if Brooklyn can score around 120 points. Opponents have only scored less than 120 points against the Nets four times this season. Big games from Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton are necessary, but others will have to score in double figures to have a chance.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My final score prediction is 126-114 Magic. The Nets have had a trend of playing three quarters of games tight, but there is frequently one quarter a game where they get trounced.

The only game Brooklyn has won this season was on the road, but it being in Orlando on an NBA Cup night does not bode well for the team’s inexperience.

