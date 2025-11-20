How To Watch Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network California
Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), AM 570 LA Sports KLAC/AM 1330 KWKW (California)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic (8-7) and Los Angeles Clippers (4-10) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the Clippers swept the series, 2-0, as they did the season before. The Magic are 32-39 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 18-18 in home games and 14-21 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
C Wendell Carter Jr.
F Franz Wagner
F Tristan da Silva
CLIPPERS
G Kris Dunn
G James Harden
C Ivica Zubac
F Kobe Sanders
F John Collins
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin
Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee
CLIPPERS
Kawhi Leonard: Out - Foot/Ankle
Bradley Beal: Out: Hip
Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Knee
Jordan Miller: Out - Hamstring
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Magic -5.5 (-114), Clippers +5.5 (-106)
Moneyline: Magic -215, Clippers +180
Total points scored: 218.5 (over -110, under -110)
QUOTABLE
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley: "I think we can grow, we're going to continue to grow as the season goes on, with the toughness, with the resilience, finding ways to win games no matter what, whatever it looks like."