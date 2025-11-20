The Magic Insider

How To Watch Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Alex Toledo|
Mar 31, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives against Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In this story:

Orlando MagicLos Angeles Clippers

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network California

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), AM 570 LA Sports KLAC/AM 1330 KWKW (California)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (8-7) and Los Angeles Clippers (4-10) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the Clippers swept the series, 2-0, as they did the season before. The Magic are 32-39 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 18-18 in home games and 14-21 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

CLIPPERS

G Kris Dunn

G James Harden

C Ivica Zubac

F Kobe Sanders

F John Collins

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

CLIPPERS

Kawhi Leonard: Out - Foot/Ankle

Bradley Beal: Out: Hip

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Knee

Jordan Miller: Out - Hamstring

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-114), Clippers +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Magic -215, Clippers +180

Total points scored: 218.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley: "I think we can grow, we're going to continue to grow as the season goes on, with the toughness, with the resilience, finding ways to win games no matter what, whatever it looks like."

MORE ORLANDO MAGIC STORIES

Magic containing Stephen Curry shows defense is improving

This Magic continue to excel in one key area

Orlando’s franchise player still out and what it means for the Magic

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Miami Heat and the NBA. He can be reached on Twitter: @tropicalblanket

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Home/News