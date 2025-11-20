How To Watch Orlando Magic-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Nov. 20, 7:00 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network California

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), AM 570 LA Sports KLAC/AM 1330 KWKW (California)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (8-7) and Los Angeles Clippers (4-10) meet for the first of two regular season matchups. Last season, the Clippers swept the series, 2-0, as they did the season before. The Magic are 32-39 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 18-18 in home games and 14-21 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

CLIPPERS

G Kris Dunn

G James Harden

C Ivica Zubac

F Kobe Sanders

F John Collins

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

CLIPPERS

Kawhi Leonard: Out - Foot/Ankle

Bradley Beal: Out: Hip

Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Knee

Jordan Miller: Out - Hamstring

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-114), Clippers +5.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Magic -215, Clippers +180

Total points scored: 218.5 (over -110, under -110)

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley: "I think we can grow, we're going to continue to grow as the season goes on, with the toughness, with the resilience, finding ways to win games no matter what, whatever it looks like."

