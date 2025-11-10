How To Watch Portland Trail Blazers-Orlando Magic, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 10, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), KUNP/BlazerVision (Trail Blazers)
Radio: 96.9 The Game & ElOrlandoMagic.com (Spanish), KPOJ (Trail Blazers)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic (4-6) and Portland Trail Blazers (5-4) square off in the first of two matchups in 2025-26. The Trail Blazers have been in Florida for a few days, having lost to the Miami Heat 136-131 on Saturday. Although they’re 1-2 in November, Portland has yet to lose consecutive games this season.The Blazers and Magic will square off for the final time this regular season on Dec. 23.
The Magic are 29-42 all-time against the Blazers during the regular season, losing the last two matchups between the teams. Both of those games were played in January and resulted in Portland routs (119-90, 101-79). Orlando had won four of five prior to last season’s meetings, but dropped 10 consecutive matchups from Feb. 2017-Jan. 2022. The Trail Blazers beat the Magic the first eight times the teams played upon Orlando’s entry into the NBA in 1989, winning each meeting by nine or more points. Portland is 8-1 over its last nine visits to downtown Orlando.
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Magic -2.5 (-102), Blazers +2.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Magic -130, Blazers +110
Total: 236.5 (Over -105, Under -115)
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
F Franz Wagner
F Paolo Banchero
C Wendell Carter Jr.
G Anthony Black
G Desmond Bane
BLAZERS
F Toumani Camara
F Deni Avdija
C Donovan Clingan
G Jrue Holiday
G Shaedon Sharpe
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Jalen Suggs: Out - Left Knee Injury Management
Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee Injury Recovery
Orlando Robinson: Out - G League (Two-way)
Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)
BLAZERS
Scoot Henderson: Out - Left Hamstring Tear
Matisse Thybulle: Out - Left Thumb Ligament
Damian Lillard: Out - Left Achilles Tendon Management
Blake Wesley: Out - Right Foot Fracture
Javonte Cooke: Questionable - G League (Two-way)
QUOTABLE
Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter on Deni Avdija’s hot run: "Defenses are going to pay a lot of attention to him, shrink the paint around him, and he’s just got to find those passes, those kickout passes. He’s got to find shooters or cutters. He’s learning. He’s getting better at it, but Deni is a special player for us."
