4 predictions ahead of Magic vs. Knicks NBA Cup semifinal

The Orlando Magic are facing off against the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup semifinals at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With the matchup creeping up, some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff gave their predictions for how the game will go.

Ethan J. Skolnick

There's a low-key rivalry brewing between these teams, especially after Desmond Bane spiked the ball at OG Anunoby. And the Magic, behind Bane, have found rhythm of late, even without Franz Wagner.

But so have the Knicks, especially since Josh Hart has been re-inserted as a starter. The Knicks can be exploited on pick-and-rolls, but the feeling here is that Wagner's absence will matter here. New York has it rolling, with Jalen Brunson finally healthy, and Orlando will prove to be short one scorer.

Jeremy Brener

This matchup really could go either way because the teams are evenly matched, as we have seen so far this season. Neither team has been 100 percent healthy when playing the other. So while Franz Wagner is a big loss for the Magic, Miles McBride is also a loss for the Knicks.

There can be arguments behind whether Wagner or McBride is a bigger loss. But what matters is the players facing off against each other on the court. The Magic really want this win, and that might just be enough for them to pull off a win against the Knicks. They shouldn't win on paper, but the odds-on favorite has never won the NBA Cup before. Why start now?

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives to the basket past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ryan Kaminski

Orlando has won two of their three games against the Knicks already this season, but the team lost Paolo to injury in the first matchup and then Franz in the last, so it doesn’t exactly feel like Orlando’s winning the season series.

Even so, Orlando has shown it can beat New York, flying out to Vegas with momentum between’s Paolo Banchero’s return, Desmond Bane balling out more and more each game, Anthony Black soaring as the spot-starting super sixth man, the bigs doing the dirty work and Jalen Suggs unlocking this team’s next level. Orlando’s elite defense pressuring Brunson and Towns while boxing out Mitchell Robinson will be key.

Tony Mejia

The Magic have to be thankful this one is out in Vegas instead of Madison Square Garden since key players keep getting injured at the Mecca. With Franz Wagner sidelined and Paolo Banchero still ramping back up, the Knicks will be favored since they're back at full strength. Reaching the final requires Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black to outplay their counterparts.

Orlando shot under 30 percent (12-for-42) from 3-point range Sunday at the Garden but bounced back with a 15-for-32 showing from beyond the arc against the Heat to advance in overcoming that early 15-0 deficit. Shooting nearly 50 percent on 3-pointers again is asking a lot, but the Magic have to at least finish above 35 percent while hitting no fewer than a dozen from deep to reach the NBA Cup final.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Magic get good news on Franz Wagner injury

Magic star Desmond Bane jokes about fine after Knicks game after advancing in NBA Cup

Magic vs. Knicks rematch set for NBA Cup semifinal

Magic's big comeback vs. Heat fuels NBA Cup win

Magic embrace underdog status in NBA Cup