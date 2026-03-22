Already the All-Time leader in a different stat everywhere you look, what's one more career accolade for the self-proclaimed G.O.A.T.?

As of Saturday March 21st, 2026, after his Los Angeles Lakers tipped off against the Orlando Magic, LeBron James has officially played in more NBA games than anyone else in NBA History, passing The Chief, Robert Parish, for the honors.

LeBron's 1,613 NBA games played marks the most professional basketball games ever played by any human being in the history of the planet.

Look at some of the all-time career records LeBron James already holds on his resume.

THE NBA'S ALL-TIME LEADER IN TOTAL GAMES PLAYED SOARS FOR THE SLAM 👑



WHAT A START FOR LEBRON JAMES ON HIS MILESTONE NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Exq8PJ6cbv — NBA (@NBA) March 21, 2026

LeBron James' All-Time Records

LeBron, Paolo, Luka face off as coaches direct | Photo Credit: Ryan Kaminski

LeBron ranks #1 in the following categories



All-Time Points Scored (regular season and playoffs)

All-NBA selections

All-NBA First Team

All-Star selections

Career playoff wins

Consecutive 10pt games

Minutes Played

Field Goals Made

Player of the Month

Player of the Week

Win Shares

MVP Shares



With a resume that starts with 22x All-Star, 21x All-NBA, 6x All-Defensive Team, 4x MVP, 4x NBA Champion, 4x NBA Finals MVP, and rounds out with a scoring champ and a rookie of the year, there's not much room left in the James' trophy case.

It's not just LeBron's longevity alone that stands out, which is impressive enough, but it's James producing at a star level or better every time he's laced up the sneaks.

Rookie LeBron came out averaging 20-5-5, exceeded every impossible expectation, and has seemingly dropped 27-7-7 every night out for over two decades since.



In his 23rd season, LeBron is averaging 21 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST as he willingly takes a secondary roll to Luka Doncic, finding ways to impact winning by doing a little bit of everything for his Lakers team in this 8-game win streak without having to score and create everything himself.

Will this be LeBron's final season?

It's unlikely he slows down anytime soon, as he's still playing among the league's best, with fellow NBA Star Kevin Durant even saying he wouldn't be surprised if LeBron played another 5 years.

"I think he could play until he's 45 years old. I don't know if he wanna be around that long but I think he could play for another 4 to 5 more years, to be honest. ... He's very inspiring as a human being."



Kevin Durant on LeBron James.

pic.twitter.com/GTvSgvRCqb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2026

I think he could play until he is 45 years old.



I do not know if he wanna be around that long but I think he could play for another 4 to 5 more years, to be honest...



He is very inspiring as a human being. Kevin Durant

With older stars like LeBron and Durant still playing at elite rates, fans should enjoy basketball greatness while it lasts.

What this generation's stars are doing when it comes to performing at this high level this late into their careers is not normal.



Appreciate LeBron while you can; but, lucky for fans, it doesn't seem like he's hanging up the sneaks anytime soon.