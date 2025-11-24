Jett Howard scores career-high, but shorthanded Magic lose vs. Celtics

The Orlando Magic are seeing their losing streak come to an end after falling 138-129 to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The Magic began the game playing without Paolo Banchero (groin strain) and Jalen Suggs (injury management), but Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze both were ruled out due to ankle injuries. This meant Orlando Robinson got the start at center, putting the Magic behind the 8-ball early.

On top of Orlando's injuries, the team was playing its third game in four nights after wins against the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks at home. Meanwhile, the Celtics had a full day of rest, so they came into the game expected to win.

In the first quarter, the Magic fell behind early and they were forced to catch up. In the second quarter, they surrendered 48 points, taking a 23-point deficit into halftime. The Magic trailed by as much as 26 during the game.

In the second half, the Magic chipped away, especially in the fourth quarter when head coach Jamahl Mosley put in players like Jamal Cain, Jase Richardson, Noah Penda and Jett Howard. All four of them put in good minutes and even brought the Magic to within six points in the final minutes.

Unfortunately for the Magic, that was as close as they would get. The Celtics were able to put the finishing touches on the game to sink the Magic for their first loss since losing to the Houston Rockets in overtime a week ago.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives to the basket while Boston Celtics guard Hugo Gonzalez defends. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Magic bench shines in loss

Howard was the shining star in the loss, scoring a career-high 30 points, including 22 in the fourth quarter. Penda and Richardson also had career-highs with 13 and 18 points, respectively.

They were joined in double figures by Desmond Bane (18), Franz Wagner (15) and Anthony Black (14).

The Celtics were led by Jaylen Brown, who scored a game-high 35 points. Orlando native Anfernee Simons scored 23 off the bench, while Payton Pritchard (19), Derrick White (16), Josh Minott (16) and Sam Hauser (14) joined them in double figures.

The Magic are back in action on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers for their next NBA Cup matchup.

