Paolo Banchero injury update forces Magic to make changes

The Orlando Magic are finding ways to win despite not having Paolo Banchero on the court.

His absence will continue as the team ruled him out against the Philadelphia 76ers for their next NBA Cup game. Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede was the first to report the news.

#Magic forward Paolo Banchero (left groin strain) remains OUT for Tuesday’s NBA Cup game at Philadelphia.



Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze are back off the report. pic.twitter.com/5sEM6bjUy1 — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 24, 2025

Banchero out, but others are back

With Banchero on the sidelines for a seventh consecutive game, the Magic will need to continue starting Tristan da Silva in his place. Since da Silva entered the starting lineup for Banchero, the Magic are 4-2.

The Magic will be fortunate to have Jalen Suggs (knee injury management), Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) and Goga Bitadze (ankle) back in action against the 76ers after missing the team's most recent game against the Boston Celtics.

The Magic were forced to start Anthony Black and two-way center Orlando Robinson against the Celtics due to these injuries, which put Orlando in a bind in Boston. Things should be easier for the Magic as they have more bodies against the Sixers.

It's a big game coming up for the Magic since it is an NBA Cup matchup. The team is 2-0 after beating the Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at home earlier this month.

Now, the Magic have two road games this week against the Sixers and Detroit Pistons that will advance them to the quarterfinals and a home game if they win out. It won't be easy to come out of those games on top, especially with Banchero sidelined, but the other ancillary pieces returning to the court is a positive sign for the Magic.

Banchero will be back soon and the Magic are eagerly awaiting his return, but the fact that the team has been as successful as it has without the former No. 1 overall pick is a sign that the team is in good hands for the future. Banchero's return should be coming sometime in the next couple of games after the former Duke forward told Beede he was "pretty close."

The Magic and 76ers are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

