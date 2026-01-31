Magic forward performing like All-Star over last 15 games

You could see it as soon as he took the floor in Toronto.



Banchero walked into Canada and found his bounce; Paolo got his groove back.

After months of missing games after a groin injury and gradually recovering to game shape, Paolo finally looks like Paolo again.

Not just any version of Paolo Banchero – All-Star Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero is delivering All-Star level play again for Orlando

Jan 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket past Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Entering tonight's matchup against Toronto, Banchero had already found his rhythm.

Over his last 14 games, Paolo Banchero is posting these averages:



25 PTS

10 REB

6 AST (3 TOV)

1 STL



53% eFG% on 18 FGA

39% 3P% on 4 3PA

77% FT% on 7 FTA



Though it should be noted, Orlando only had a 6-8 record in this stretch.

In Paolo's All-Star 2024 season, Banchero averaged 23 PTS - 7 REB - 5 AST / 3 TO - 1 STL on 50% eFG% - 34% 3P% - 73% FT%; so this 15gm stretch would be better numbers than his All-Star season.

Against the Raptors, Banchero continued to ball out like a star, posting 20 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST (3 TO), 1 STL, 1 BLK on 5/11 FG and 9/11 FT.





Orlando found Banchero in good spots, utilizing Paolo as a roller in P&R with Suggs and DHO with Black, and as a shot-creator with Banchero initiating P&P with Bane and Tyus.





The Magic found a good mix early and often in playcalling their most effective halfcourt sets through their most efficient scoring creators to follow a good process in creating good looks for the team throughout.

This included Orlando running Double Drag P&R for its guards and off-ball screens for Bane to get moving downhill with a head of steam. Bane pulling out a quick trigger early and often kept Orlando in the game throughout.

Pairing the shooting gravity of Bane, Suggs, and Black off the rolling force of Banchero bends the defense to consistently create good looks for this Magic offense.

How do the Magic handle the outside noise?

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Paolo and Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley both squashed rumors of any beef between the two, stating they're both competitors who want to win.

I asked Jamahl Mosley how Orlando deals with outside noise and keeping the message fresh now that he's halfway through his fifth season:



“Allow other coaches to communicate same message… different voices at different times…



Our guys have done a great job of not hearing the noise because we have an expectation on ourselves”

