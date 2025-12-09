Magic’s Desmond Bane fined $35K for throwing another ball at opponent

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane is once again in hot water with the NBA this season for the same offense; throwing the ball at an opponent on the floor with way too much zest out of frustration.

The NBA announced on Monday that Bane has been fined a hefty $35,000 for throwing the ball “with force at an opponent in an unsportsmanlike manner.” The incident occurred with 6:13 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Magic’s 106–100 loss to the New York Knicks on Dec. 7 at Madison Square Garden.

While Bane was rightfully assessed a technical foul on the bizarre play, this will be one moment which Knicks fans or OG Anunoby won't forget any time soon.

It’s not the first time this season Bane’s heat check came after the whistle. In fact, if this scene sounds familiar, it’s because Bane was already in the headlines earlier this year for a similar lapse in judgement — also involving a ball, a little too much frustration, and some poor decision-making.

It was a pivotal moment in his early tenure with the Magic. Although he ultimately transformed that initial incident into a positive outcome by boosting his stats almost entirely across the board, it’s uncertain how Bane will react this time. We wrote back then that “Bane plays with an edge — but when that edge cuts into his composure, it becomes a problem.” Consider this the sequel.

It’s worth noting that Bane has always played with a chip on his shoulder. That edge is what helped him carve out a role as a valuable and tough-minded two-way contributor with the Memphis Grizzlies and why Orlando felt confident in trading plenty of assets for him.

So far, he's been rewarding them with some of the best basketball of his career at times and there’s no denying Bane’s value to Orlando. His toughness, shot-making, and swagger have added an edge to this year’s roster.

Still, for the Magic, it’s another tough loss in a season that has been filled with challenges and another reminder that this team still has plenty of work to do. For Bane, it’s another reminder that emotion needs a better outlet than projectiles, and it's going to cost him this time.