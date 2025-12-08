Magic get good news on Franz Wagner injury

The Orlando Magic are breathing a sigh of relief after Franz Wagner's injury prognosis.

After an awkward fall in the team's last game against the New York Knicks, Wagner suffered a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner has sustained a high left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Typically an injury like this has a timeframe of 2 to 4 weeks. Overall, tremendous results after MRI today showed no structural damage on his left leg. pic.twitter.com/4mECcVSxXM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 8, 2025

Wagner suffers ankle sprain

Wagner is expected to be out for the next 2-4 weeks, which is around how long Paolo Banchero was out recently with a groin strain. Wagner is more likely to be targeting a return date around the middle of January when the team heads to Europe for a two-game series with the Memphis Grizzlies, which includes a stop in his hometown of Berlin.

The Magic leave for Europe in a little over a month, so that would give Wagner an optimal amount of time to recover and hopefully be ready to play in front of many family members and friends. He mentioned earlier in the season how important the Berlin game is to him and his brother Moe, so it's hard to imagine he would miss that game on Jan. 15 at Uber Arena.

In the meantime, the Magic will have to try and recuperate after losing him to injury. Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Tristan Da Silva, and Ben Carraway will be expected to take on a larger role than usual. This isn't the first time Magic have dealt with an injury, especially to Wagner, so this is not uncharted territory.

Given the amount of possibilities of what the injury could have been, this is one of the better case scenarios for the Magic.

Wagner will be back in plenty of time for the Magic to make a run in the Eastern Conference standings. The Magic may take a bit of a dive with Wagner out, but considering the fact that Orlando actually played well in the 10 games without Banchero, the team is prepared for a situation like this.

The Magic won't have Wagner when they take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Cup Quarterfinal. Tipoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.

