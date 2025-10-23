Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. gets dirty work done vs. Heat
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. is thrilled after his team pulled out a 125-121 victory against the Miami Heat in the season opener at the Kia Center.
Carter Jr. only had nine points, but seven of those came in the fourth quarter, including a three-point play that put the Magic ahead late in the game.
Carter Jr. shines for Magic vs. Heat
“That’s the truth about him. And we’ve talked about him being a captain and for this team; he didn’t let it rattle him. You know, he did what he had to do to get himself together at halftime," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Carter Jr.
"We talked to him in the huddle, his teammates talked to him, and he found a way. And that says so much about that young man and his growth and what he’s come through to be able to not be great in the first half, but he understands his presence for this team and his ability to stay poised and make big plays down the stretch, because that’s who he is.”
Carter Jr. also had a big offensive rebound to all but seal the win for the Magic in the final seconds of the game.
Carter Jr. sunk both of his free throws, putting the Magic up 125-121, which ended up being the final score.
"He didn’t get a bunch of looks the whole game and then basically wins us the game with two big rebounds," Franz Wagner said. "It’s important for us to go through these moments and understand that we need everybody to be locked in [at] every moment because you don’t know which play can decide the game.”
Carter Jr. often goes overlooked when thinking of the Magic. Playing alongside offensive juggernauts like Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero can do that, but Carter still has incredible value.
Carter's value goes beyond the box score since he does all of the little things and less desirable items on the Magic's to-do list in every game. It may not earn him the credit from the outside, but the Magic know how valuable Carter is to them.
Without Carter, the Magic don't win their first game of the year, and the team won't get very far if he doesn't perform like he did in the season opener on a consistent basis.
