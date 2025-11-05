Magic can't stop red hot Hawks in loss to end road trip
The Orlando Magic are back in the loss column after falling 127-112 to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena.
The Magic were coming off a two-game win streak, but they couldn't keep things up against the Hawks, dropping their second meeting against them this season.
Magic are step behind vs. Hawks
The Magic couldn't stop the red hot Hawks, who made over 55 percent of their shots from the field and over 43 percent of their attempts from beyond the 3-point line.
The Magic struggled early, taking a deficit in the first quarter and playing from behind for most of the night. The lead continued to get away from the Magic and things went from bad to worse in the second half.
With 5:24 remaining in the third quarter, Desmond Bane was ejected after spiking the basketball at Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu.
The Magic trailed by 14 at that moment and went through the motions until the finish, resulting in a 15-point loss.
The Magic were led by Paolo Banchero, who scored 22 points while adding 11 rebounds and eight assists. Tristan da Silva had 20 off the bench while Franz Wagner scored 18. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. joined them in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Hawks had last year's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher score 21 points while Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20. The other starters also ended up in double figures as Dyson Daniels dropped 18, Jalen Johnson added 17 and Kristaps Porzingis posted 15.
For the Magic, this is definitely a worrisome game for the group. The struggles from the team's four-game losing streak earlier in the season crept back in and the team didn't have many answers when it fell behind early in the game.
These issues need to be fixed in the near future if the Magic want to contend this season.
The Magic are getting back home after their five-game road trip as they take on the Boston Celtics at the Kia Center on Friday for the team's first NBA Cup matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
