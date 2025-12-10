Magic star Desmond Bane jokes about fine after Knicks game after advancing in NBA Cup
In this story:
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane is celebrating after his team beat the Miami Heat 117-108 in the NBA Cup quarterfinal.
Bane scored 37 points just two days after throwing a ball at New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, which resulted in a technical foul and a subsequent $35,000 fine from the league. Bane spoke about the fact that the Magic can win a large sum of money if they win the NBA Cup and joked about his fine.
"Oh, it's huge, man. I mean, I just lost $35,000 I gotta go get it back somehow. But I'm excited great opportunity for us to play some meaningful for basketball early in the season. So I know the group's excited," Bane said postgame.
Bane gets unserious about fine
Bane certainly came back with a strong performance after the team struggled against the Knicks. He scored 37 points in the win against the Heat and established himself as a star for the team. It's his third 37-point performance since Nov. 28.
Bane is stepping up with the loss of Franz Wagner, who is out for a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. He feels that Banchero and him can be a dynamic duo.
"Yeah, I mean, I think it's a collective you know," Bane said postgame. "I mean, I couldn't have done it. You know, Paolo is on the floor just working his way back. Every time he puts the ball on the floor, it seems like there's three guys coming after him, you know. And the beautiful thing about him, he's a very willing passer, you know, he's in the time out talking about how he's going to attack and look for guys. So it's a blessing to have him back and feeling good. And you know, I am getting more comfortable."
Bane and the Magic will be in the NBA Cup semifinal as they take on the winner of the game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.
More Orlando Magic On SI Stories
How far can Paolo Banchero, Magic go this season?
Magic forward turning heads in rookie season
Magic get familiar face back in starting lineup vs. Heat
Magic get good news on Franz Wagner injury
Magic give Paolo Banchero injury update ahead of NBA Cup match vs. Heat
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener