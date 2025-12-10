Magic star Desmond Bane jokes about fine after Knicks game after advancing in NBA Cup

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane is celebrating after his team beat the Miami Heat 117-108 in the NBA Cup quarterfinal.

Bane scored 37 points just two days after throwing a ball at New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby, which resulted in a technical foul and a subsequent $35,000 fine from the league. Bane spoke about the fact that the Magic can win a large sum of money if they win the NBA Cup and joked about his fine.

"Oh, it's huge, man. I mean, I just lost $35,000 I gotta go get it back somehow. But I'm excited great opportunity for us to play some meaningful for basketball early in the season. So I know the group's excited," Bane said postgame.

Desmond Bane joked about losing $35K from his NBA fine and making his money back via the NBA Cup prize money. He called advancing to the Cup semifinals a “great opportunity to play some meaningful basketball early in the season” for the #Magic: pic.twitter.com/nhVtraSN3h — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) December 10, 2025

Bane gets unserious about fine

Bane certainly came back with a strong performance after the team struggled against the Knicks. He scored 37 points in the win against the Heat and established himself as a star for the team. It's his third 37-point performance since Nov. 28.

Bane is stepping up with the loss of Franz Wagner, who is out for a few weeks with a high ankle sprain. He feels that Banchero and him can be a dynamic duo.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it's a collective you know," Bane said postgame. "I mean, I couldn't have done it. You know, Paolo is on the floor just working his way back. Every time he puts the ball on the floor, it seems like there's three guys coming after him, you know. And the beautiful thing about him, he's a very willing passer, you know, he's in the time out talking about how he's going to attack and look for guys. So it's a blessing to have him back and feeling good. And you know, I am getting more comfortable."

Bane and the Magic will be in the NBA Cup semifinal as they take on the winner of the game between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

How far can Paolo Banchero, Magic go this season?

Magic forward turning heads in rookie season

Magic get familiar face back in starting lineup vs. Heat

Magic get good news on Franz Wagner injury

Magic give Paolo Banchero injury update ahead of NBA Cup match vs. Heat