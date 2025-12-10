Magic vs. Knicks rematch set for NBA Cup semifinal

The Orlando Magic are getting ready to face off against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup semifinal.

The two teams have already met three times this season, and a fourth game will now take place between the two Eastern Conference rivals.

The Magic won the first two meetings of the season, but the rivalry heated up in the third meeting between the two teams just two days ago.

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze looks to post up against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks vs. Magic rematch in Vegas

During the game, Magic forward Franz Wagner suffered a high ankle sprain when fouled hard by Knicks center Ariel Hukporti. Wagner will be sidelined for the next couple of weeks, but that wasn't all between the two teams.

Later in the game, Magic guard Desmond Bane threw a basketball at Knicks forward OG Anunoby while he was crouched over on the baseline. Bane received a technical foul and a $35,000 fine for the incident.

It's safe to say the Knicks aren't fans of Bane or the Magic going into the matchup. Now, the basketball world gets to see the two teams in the spotlight for a chance to reach the NBA Cup final.

The Magic proved in their win against the Miami Heat that they are a scrappy team that will do whatever it takes to come out on top.

“Well, we just said it in the locker room. You know, you find a way. Whatever it looks like, you find a way to win games. That’s the mark of this Magic team," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said.

"They pull for one another. They're never out of it, and they're just going to keep fighting for one another as that game goes on. They never rattled. They just found a way and then they sat down and guarded. That was the big key too for us.”

If the Magic can bring that same energy in their next game, they will compete for a trophy in the final.

Tipoff between the Knicks and Magic is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

How far can Paolo Banchero, Magic go this season?

Magic forward turning heads in rookie season

Magic get good news on Franz Wagner injury

Magic give Paolo Banchero injury update ahead of NBA Cup match vs. Heat

Magic star Desmond Bane jokes about fine after Knicks game after advancing in NBA Cup