Five NBA Cup questions ahead of Knicks vs. Magic

The Orlando Magic are facing off against the New York Knicks in their NBA cup semifinal.

It's the fourth time the two teams have met up this season, with the Magic winning twice and the Knicks winning the last meeting just six days ago. To learn more about the Knicks' current state of affairs, we spoke with New York Knicks on SI contributor Jayesh Pagar.

How did the Knicks fare in their win against the Raptors to get to Las Vegas?

The Knicks punched their ticket to Las Vegas with a comfortable 117-101 NBA Cup Quarterfinal win over the Raptors, a performance that highlighted both their offensive firepower and lingering flaws at the line. Jalen Brunson dominated from the opening tip, pouring in 35 points and dropping 20 in a scorching first quarter to seize control.

Yet Mitchell Robinson’s woeful 2-for-8 free-throw outing stood out, as Toronto leaned into “Hack-A-Mitch,” underscoring how his roughly 20% foul shooting remains a primary concern heading into a matchup with a brilliant Magic team.

Is it safe to say the Magic and Knicks have a rivalry after their last meeting less than a week ago?

Absolutely. The Knicks vs. Magic matchup has quickly evolved into one of the Eastern Conference’s most physical and heated rivalries this season. The intensity has been fueled by a lopsided season series. Orlando took the first two games convincingly before New York finally responded with a gritty 106-100 win on December 7.

New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson drives past Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What’s the key to victory for the Knicks?

With breaking reports suggesting Jalen Brunson is battling a severe illness ahead of this matchup, the Knicks' path to victory has narrowed significantly. If their engine is compromised, the burden of production shifts squarely to the shoulders of Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart.

Towns must be the primary offensive hub. He recorded a massive 14-point, 16-rebound double-double against Toronto, but he will need to be even more aggressive as a scorer to compensate for a potentially limited Brunson.

What is the Knicks’ biggest challenge against the Magic?

The single biggest hurdle for New York is Jalen Brunson’s availability and effectiveness. In a single-elimination tournament setting, not having your floor general at 100% is a terrifying prospect. The Magic are a disciplined defensive team that will pressure the ball relentlessly; if Brunson is sluggish or unable to create separation due to illness, the Knicks' offense risks stalling out completely.

What's your prediction for the game?

Expect a grind-it-out, ugly affair in Las Vegas. Neither team is at full strength, and the familiarity between these two squads suggests a defensive struggle rather than a shootout.

Prediction: Knicks win, 104-98.

