Magic's struggles reflected in disappointing NBA power rankings decline
Outside of a very impressive season opener, the Orlando Magic have looked anything but one of the three best teams in the Eastern Conference.
A significant reason for this is that, through three games, the Magic have fallen back down to the bottom of the league as the worst three-point shooting team in the NBA. Following their two consecutive losses, John Schuhmann breaks down their offensive struggles as a key factor in why they have fallen several spots in the NBA power rankings.
“The Magic have yet to put their offensive issues behind them,” Schuhmann wrote. “They scored just 97.2 points per 100 possessions over the weekend, with their 98 on 108 against the Bulls on Saturday (a rest-disadvantage game) being the worst offensive performance for any team in Week 1. They shot a brutal 3-for-24 from 3-point range, including 0-for-8 from the corners.”
Magic take hit in latest NBA power rankings
The Magic were at No. 9, but they fell four spots to No. 13.
With how bad their shooting was last season, and their primary reason why there may be hope of improvement for this season revolves around one player, there should never be a game in which Desmond Bane attempts only two shots from three-point range. Outside of their game against the Miami Heat, Bane has shot 11 percent from the perimeter since.
Despite the struggling offense, the Magic have remained one of the best defensive teams in the league so far this season. Schuhmann explains how good their starting rotation has been defensively when fully healthy.
“The defense and rebounding are still there,” Schuhmann continued. “The Magic’s when-healthy starting lineup (Jalen Suggs sat out the second game of the back-to-back) has allowed just 54 points on 61 defensive possessions, and the team has outscored its opponents by 30 points (66-36) on second-chance points.”
The Magic are back in action tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the team continues on the road to face the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks to close out their first big road trip of the season.