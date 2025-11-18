Magic take leap in NBA power rankings after Paolo Banchero injury

The Orlando Magic are learning how to play without Paolo Banchero, who has been out for the last two games with a groin strain.

The Magic pulled out their most impressive win of the season against the New York Knicks when Banchero got hurt and have gone down to the wire in the two games since. Their efforts have pushed them up three spots in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings from No. 20 to 17.

"The Magic handed the Knicks their first loss at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, but they lost Paolo Banchero to a groin injury in the second quarter. They climbed over .500 with a three-game winning streak, but then blew a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead in Houston on Sunday," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Magic’s home-heavy stretch of schedule (seven at nine at the Kia Center) comes to a close with a three-game homestand this week. They got a big win in New York on Wednesday and will face the Knicks two more times in the next three weeks."

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner celebrates with guard Anthony Black. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Magic trending up in NBA power rankings

The Magic are now ahead of teams like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers, one of the squads they beat in the past week.

The Magic could be without Banchero for another week or so, which means the team will have to rely on some of their depth pieces to help win basketball games for them.

"Before their overtime loss in Houston, the Magic needed an 11-0, closing run to beat the Nets on Friday," Schuhmann wrote.

"But they’ve been pretty good (plus-9.1 points per 100 possessions) in 117 minutes with Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner on the floor without Banchero. Tristan da Silva started the two games in Banchero’s place and totaled 35 points (shooting 7-for-15 from 3-point range), 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocks over the two.

"Wendell Carter Jr. did a terrific job of (after switching ball-screens) containing Jalen Brunson and staying down on his pump fakes in the Magic’s win in New York. Carter has switched a lower percentage of ball-screens than he did last season, but also helped keep Karl-Anthony Towns in check on Wednesday, when the Knicks scored just 107 points on 101 possessions, their worst offensive performance since Week 1."

The Magic are returning to the court against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.

More Orlando Magic Stories

3 potential Magic starting lineup replacements for Paolo Banchero

Magic face tough task in Kevin Durant, Rockets on the road

Magic get first look at intriguing Nets rookie in NBA Cup game

Magic beat Nets in NBA Cup thriller despite Paolo Banchero's absence

Magic give valiant effort, but lose vs. Rockets in overtime