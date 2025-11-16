Magic face tough task in Kevin Durant, Rockets on the road

The Orlando Magic are putting their three-game win streak on the line against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

To learn more about the Magic's upcoming opponent, we spoke with Houston Rockets On SI contributor Lachard Binkley.

How have the Rockets changed with Kevin Durant in the lineup?

The biggest difference between last year's team and this year's team is how efficient they are on the offensive end of the court. The Rockets lead the league in offensive rating, points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. Of course, Alperen Sengun improvement is a part of it but the majority of the credit goes to Kevin Durant's offensive excellence.

Reed Sheppard appears to be improving in Year 2. How has he looked so far this season?

Reed Sheppard's confidence is at an all-time high. It was times last season where he wouldn't even shoot the ball regardless of if he was open or not. Now he is pulling up on the fastbreak with Kevin Durant running next to him shooting 25-foot bombs with zero hesitation.

What’s something people should know about the Rockets that cannot be found in a box score?

Despite bringing in several new people this offseason the Rockets are one of the closest teams in the NBA. They generally like being around each other and you can see it in the locker room and even joking around in practices and press conferences.

If the Rockets lose to the Magic, what would be the reason why?

For the Rockets to lose to the Magic Sunday, it will come down to two things. Getting out rebounded and turning the ball over. In the Rockets three losses this season one or both things have happened in each game. Especially turnovers because it puts their defense in a bind and limits one of the greatest weapons which is offensive rebounding.

What’s your prediction for the game?

With the potential for Paolo Banchero to be out Sunday due to injury and the way the Rockets offense is rolling this season I have the Rockets winning Sunday but in a close hard fought game.

