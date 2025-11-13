Paolo Banchero tried to avoid further injury with early exit
In this story:
It wasn't the best birthday gift for fourth-year Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero.
On one hand, the Magic picked up arguably their biggest win of the season Wednesday against the New York Knicks. But what took some win out of their sails was Banchero's groin injury that he suffered in the first half.
The Magic forward only played 12 minutes before exiting with a groin strain, scoring four points with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Banchero was going to be reevaluated when the team travels back to Orlando, where it will play just one game at home against Brooklyn on Friday before heading back on the road.
"There was a moment he was going up and down the court," he said, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. "It was quick turn and then I just saw him pause for a second. I looked at him to try and see where he was with it and then I got him out of there before anything changed."
Paolo Banchero said after that he was trying to avoid further injury:
Through 12 games, Banchero's averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 46.1 percent shooting and 57.3 percent true shooting.
Those numbers are obviously a little down because of his limited playing time on Wednesday, but the fourth-year wing -- who plans to undergo an MRI to determine the severity -- wanted to be extra cautious after he injured it going for a rebound.
“I just slowed up, and I felt it right away,” Banchero said, according to Fred Katz ofThe Athletic.“And then, I did a couple more trips up and down, and then, it was still there. So I asked to come out because I didn’t wanna risk further injury.”
Banchero, 23, missed 36 games last year with an oblique injury. Publicly, we don't know the extent of it, yet, but Banchero is optimistic that the timeline for returning won't be nearly as long.
“I dealt with an oblique (injury) last year, and that was a tear,” Banchero said, according to Katz. “It was kinda really painful to where I couldn’t really do much. I couldn’t really move much. This (groin injury), I can still do movements. There just was a pain there. (Trainers) said if it was torn or anything, I wouldn’t be able to do anything. So, that’s encouraging.”
More Orlando Magic Stories:
Bane sets tone but Banchero exits, and more takeaways from Magic win in New York
Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland
Jalen Suggs has most impactful game but it's not enough, and other Magic takeaways
Desmond Bane being pushed to be aggressive to escape slump
Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_