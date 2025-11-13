It wasn't the best birthday gift for fourth-year Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero.

On one hand, the Magic picked up arguably their biggest win of the season Wednesday against the New York Knicks. But what took some win out of their sails was Banchero's groin injury that he suffered in the first half.

The Magic forward only played 12 minutes before exiting with a groin strain, scoring four points with four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley said that Banchero was going to be reevaluated when the team travels back to Orlando, where it will play just one game at home against Brooklyn on Friday before heading back on the road.

"There was a moment he was going up and down the court," he said, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. "It was quick turn and then I just saw him pause for a second. I looked at him to try and see where he was with it and then I got him out of there before anything changed."

As @TimBontemps first mentioned, #Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Paolo Banchero (left groin strain) will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Orlando.



Here’s what Mosley told reporters in New York when he was asked if he saw what happened to Banchero: pic.twitter.com/crMA4VYGDF — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 13, 2025

Paolo Banchero said after that he was trying to avoid further injury:

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Through 12 games, Banchero's averaging 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 46.1 percent shooting and 57.3 percent true shooting.

Those numbers are obviously a little down because of his limited playing time on Wednesday, but the fourth-year wing -- who plans to undergo an MRI to determine the severity -- wanted to be extra cautious after he injured it going for a rebound.

“I just slowed up, and I felt it right away,” Banchero said, according to Fred Katz ofThe Athletic.“And then, I did a couple more trips up and down, and then, it was still there. So I asked to come out because I didn’t wanna risk further injury.”

Banchero, 23, missed 36 games last year with an oblique injury. Publicly, we don't know the extent of it, yet, but Banchero is optimistic that the timeline for returning won't be nearly as long.

“I dealt with an oblique (injury) last year, and that was a tear,” Banchero said, according to Katz. “It was kinda really painful to where I couldn’t really do much. I couldn’t really move much. This (groin injury), I can still do movements. There just was a pain there. (Trainers) said if it was torn or anything, I wouldn’t be able to do anything. So, that’s encouraging.”

More Orlando Magic Stories:

Bane sets tone but Banchero exits, and more takeaways from Magic win in New York

Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland

Jalen Suggs has most impactful game but it's not enough, and other Magic takeaways

Desmond Bane being pushed to be aggressive to escape slump

Why this Magic forward is making a name for himself