The Orlando Magic will have 0 representatives at the All-Star Game

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane. A big three in Orlando with 0 All-Star selections to show for it.

The Magic's season was supposed to be a year of growth, a year where they jump up to the top of the Eastern Conference standings and ultimately compete for an NBA Championship.

But instead, the same issues have persisted, three point struggles, relying to much on defense, and injuries, constant injuries to stars and role players.

With all this said, the Magic are three games above .500 and in the middle of the Eastern Conference, without an All-Star, dissapointing, but not the end of the world.

The rest of the Eastern Conference reserves:

2026 NBA East All-Star reserves: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Scottie Barnes, Jalen Duren. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2026

1. Paolo Banchero

Jan 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic's former All-Star is putting up similar numbers to the year he actually made the All-Star game. Banchero is averaging 21.8/8.8/4.9 in the 37/47 games he has played this season and constantly shows what he can be, especially as of late. Banchero still has plenty of room to grow at 23 years old, specifically beyond the arc as he is shooting 29.7% from three. But Banchero is best when he takes the ball to the hole, and he should continue to play to his strengths.

2. Desmond Bane

Jan 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) react after basket against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The talk of the offseason, Desmond Bane has made an immediate impact in Orlando. When he scores 30+ the Magic are 6-0. He is their most consistent three-point shooter, a plus defender, and an energizer for the Orlando Magic. Bane's presence has been felt and continues to get better in Orlando. He continues to drive and self-create and has averaged 19.3/4.4/4.3 in Orlando and is second on the team in win shares with 3.1. Bane hasn't been "All-Star" level this season, but he has certainly played a key role so far.

3. Franz Wagner

Dec 5, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Franz is arguably the best player, but injuries ruined any chance of being an All-Star. Wagner is averaging 22.2/6.2/3.6 in his 26 games and has 2.6-win shares in his limited time, showcasing his impact. The Magic are a better team when Franz is healthy, but he needs to stay healthy, he needs to be on the court, so the Magic's big-three can continue to play together, and mesh before the playoffs come.

The Magic struck out in the All-Star game this year, a sad truth in a season that should see the Magic well represented, but it's in the past now.

The focus shifts to the future, getting back on track, getting healthy, and charging up the Eastern Conference standings in hopes of making the NBA Finals.

