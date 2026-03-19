Thunder Coach Respects Magic Guard's Competitive Fire

Before the Orlando Magic took on the Oklahoma City Thunder,, I asked OKC Head Coach Mark Daigneault how he can help free up MVP point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the marquee matchup with ace perimeter Magic defender Jalen Suggs.



Coach Daigneault noted that in this team sport, the gameplan won't come down to a one-on-one matchup, while also praising Jalen Suggs for his competitive, physical, disruptive nature:

I asked OKC Thunder HC Mark Daigneault about Jalen Suggs:



“Great competitor; he’s a player we have a lot of respect for.



He’s a disruptor, he’s an irritant, he’s relentless with his physicality and effort.



Sees everything in the game as a challenge… he just keeps coming.” pic.twitter.com/NaQT7W7SJV — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 17, 2026

It does not ever come down to a one-on-one matchup, it just does not – especially for a player like Shai, or Banchero for that matter – you have to guard those guys with your whole team, and that is what Orlando will try to do and we will try to do every night.



Suggs is a great competitor; he is a player that we have a lot of respect for.



He is a disruptor, he is an irritant, he is relentless with his physicality and effort.



He sees everything in the game as a challenge, and he just keeps coming.



So, we have got great respect for him.



Happy he is healthy. He is a young guy that deserves to be healthy, he is going to have a great career.



He is one of those guys you have to account for sure, but it is not a one-on-one matchup – we have to account for (Jalen) as a team, and they have to account for Shai as a team. Mark Daigneault

Suggs and the rest of Orlando were not able to slow down SGA much in this game, as the MVP spent the night carving up the paint with stop-start accelerating burst, dynamic twisting drives and reverse layups, clean pull-up middys and threes throughout, finishing with a staggering 40 PTS on 63% TS%.

Ironically enough, Shai's cousin and Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker lit up the Magic for 41 PTS on an even more staggering 82% TS% just the night before; at least Orlando helped the pair of cousins make a core family memory.

Orlando will need Suggs back to his elite point-of-attack perimeter defender ways to be the best version of themselves come playoff time, but they could use some help on the injury report to ease up the load on a night-to-night basis for Jalen and other key players.

Anthony Black has not yet returned to on-court action; while Franz Wagner has touched the court, he's still a ways away.

How Orlando handles maintaining its energy on both sides of the floor with a shortened rotation through the last 20 games of the season to regain momentum heading into the playoffs is the next challenge at hand, as the Magic's schedule doesn't get much easier the rest of the way.