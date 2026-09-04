3 things the Orlando Magic Need from their starting lineup in 2026-27

For the Orlando Magic to improve this season, there will be things the team must do throughout the year.

That burden will particularly fall on the starting lineup. The Orlando Magic will need to see specific things from their starters to have a better season.

But these three things fall on three of those starters.

Desmond Bane to keep his 2025-26 momentum

In the 2025-26 regular season, Desmond Bane averaged 20.1 points per game and shot 39.1% from beyond the arc. He played in all 82 games, starting in each.

Availability like this from a player with Bane's production will be big for the Orlando Magic. He will be a player Orlando can count on to consistently produce and be on the floor.

For a team that struggles from 3-point range, Bane's presence from beyond the arc is key as well. If he shoots 39% or above in 2026-27, it will help with the team's accuracy from deep and spread the floor.

The Orlando Magic need improvement from three. Since they finished 27th in 3-point percentage in the regular season, Bane's consistency in such a big role will be very beneficial.

Franz Wagner to be available

In the 2024-25 regular season, Franz Wagner played in 60 games, starting in each. He averaged 24.2 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field.

However, in the 2025-26 regular season, Wagner only played in 34 games with 32 starts. He averaged 20.6 points.

Having Wagner healthy for most of the season alongside Bane and Paolo Banchero will be big for their offense. Banchero played in 72 games in the 2025-26 regular season.

Banchero, Wagner and Bane were the team's top three scorers in 2025-26, respectively. If Wagner can be as available as Banchero and Bane were last season, and those two continue to do so, it will mean the Magic can count on their top scorers to play consistently.

If Wagner plays as much as he did in 2024-25, maybe his scoring will be at or above the 24 points per game mark, which will further help the Magic.

Aug 30, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero watches from courtside the fourth quarter of a game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storms at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner improving their accuracy from deep

Banchero and Wagner improving their 3-point percentage will help improve the team's accuracy from deep. It will also make things easier for them.

If Banchero and Wagner can be considerable threats from deep, it will make them more dynamic. Defenses should then have a harder time slowing them down, making inside looks easier to get.

If the Magic get all this from Bane, Banchero and Wagner, it should set them up to be more of a competitive team in the Eastern Conference.