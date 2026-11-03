Why the Magic Aren't Panicking After 2-5 Start

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic find themselves at 2-5 through seven games, which is far from where they expected to be at the beginning of the season.

However, the Magic have perspective and realize that their struggles are linked to numerous factors, with the No. 1 reason being injuries. Paolo Banchero hasn't played in the last five games while Jalen Suggs has been out for the past four. Anthony Black has also played in just four of the team's seven games so far.

Magic forward Franz Wagner spoke about the impact of not having three of their top players following the team's loss against the Washington Wizards.

"I mean, we've got a couple of guys out," Wagner said. "I think we'll figure out how we want to play and obviously playing a new system as well, I think it would help a little bit to play a little bit faster and get into our stuff a little bit quicker. I also thought we missed a couple of good looks there in the third (quarter). Just have to make sure that we keep playing with confidence, it's not going to be a perfect game."

Magic Struggling Mightily With Injuries

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's difficult to play without three of your best players, normally, but the Magic are also dealing with figuring out a new system on both ends of the floor, on top of a really difficult schedule through the first seven games.

This means the Magic aren't getting discouraged that they aren't seeing the results right away. Even though the wins aren't coming, they are seeing the process improve, which is giving them a chance to grow even when the results don't reflect that.

"I trust the coaches, you know what I mean? That we've got a good system, and we're figuring it out. Once we get it down, I think we'll look really good and that's part of the league, I think; going through some of these growing pains at the start. And Like I said, just keep trusting that once it comes together, I think we'll be a really good team," Wagner added.

Despite not seeing the wins, Magic head coach Sean Sweeney is praising his players for the effort they are giving during this tough time at the start of the season.

"I would just say I thought the guys did a really good job tonight competing. I thought they did a great job trying to stick to it throughout the course of the game. You know, cut the lead in the fourth quarter down to I think three or four there a couple times," Sweeney said after the team's 103-94 loss to the Wizards.

"Just couldn't quite get over the hump. So, I thought those guys did a great job trying to battle through it on a back-to-back, tough schedule type of situation against a team that's big and strong and got some good players – and get the day off and then get ready to go again."

The Magic will now head out west for a four-game road trip that begins with Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m. ET inside the Footprint Center. Fans can watch the game on Magic TV 27 or WFTV Channel 9. The game can also be streamed on DAZN or NBA League Pass.