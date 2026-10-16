Magic Forward Suffers Injury in Preseason Finale vs. Heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda is heading to the locker room towards the end of the first quarter against the Miami Heat after suffering a hamstring injury.

After going for a steal, Penda chased the ball out of bounds and appeared to limp while favoring his right hamstring, which has given him problems throughout training camp. Penda only played in two minutes for Orlando before suffering the injury.

Noah Penda Injures Hamstring vs. Heat

Orlando Magic guard-forward Noah Penda poses for a picture during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic hope Penda can grow into a larger role in his second season in the league. However, hamstring injuries can be tricky to navigate and Orlando wants him as healthy as possible for the long haul. Penda's experience playing with the Magic last season gave him new perspective in how he is going to approach his second year in the league.

"It's 82 games, 82-plus games. Of course, there's going to be highs, there's going to be lows, and there's going to be injuries," Penda said.

"But at the end of the day, you have to stay consistent in the way you approach things. I think I mentioned it last year, but the consistency in the way you work, the way you approach the game, and your routine is like intangible—that you want to have for a great season, like collectively and individually."

How Magic Can Adjust From Penda Injury

Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic hope Penda will be healthy for Wednesday's season opener against the Atlanta Hawks, but in case he isn't, they will have some depth to replace him.

Jamal Cain entered the game for Penda and missed the pair of free throws awarded to the Magic after the second-year French forward was fouled, so look for him to possibly take those minutes.

Orlando is also hopeful that Anthony Black will make a return from his ankle sprain. Black has sat out of the entire preseason, but the Magic are working with him through his treatment plan and believe he is due for a return very soon. There is no guarantee that he will play against the Hawks, but given Penda's injury, Black becomes that more important to the team's second unit.

Injuries are what have plagued the Magic often in the past, and there is no way to avoid it, but how they respond is what will determine their level of success this season.

Fans can watch the remainder of the game between the Heat and Magic can watch the game on TV27 or stream it on NBA League Pass.