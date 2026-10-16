Orlando Magic-Miami Heat Preview: Injuries, Odds, Starters & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Oct. 16, 7:00 p.m., Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Magic TV 27, DAZN (Orlando), WPLG Channel 10 (South Florida)

Radio: 96.9 FM The Game, AM 740 (Orlando), 04.3 FM, 1140 AM (South Florida),

VITALS: The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat meet for the 43rd time in preseason history, marking the most preseason matchups against any opponent. Orlando is 22-20 all-time in preseason action versus Miami.

The Magic are 66-81 against the Heat all-time, in the regular season, including 39-36 at home and 27-45 on the road. Last season, the Magic beat the Heat in two preseason matchups and all four regular season matchups.

Orlando is adjusting -- well, so far -- to Sean Sweeney's offensive principles, after the former Spurs assistant arrived this summer. The Magic retain their primary starting group from last season, even if that group didn't play together as much as the team would have liked.

It's unclear how many of the Heat regulars will play tonight.

Spread: Magic -2.5 (-108), Heat +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Magic -140, Heat +212

Total points scored: 232.5 (over -112, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney on what stood out after their win against the Cleveland Cavaliers: "I love the way the ball moved. I thought we did a really good job of playing together. We talk about creating together, I thought they were exceptional in that area."

"Defensively, we saw an uptick in our activity, our commitment to guard the basketball was strong. We used multiple schemes at times, the execution was good and can be better."

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Anthony Black: Out - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Nikola Vucevic: Day-to-day

Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

HEAT

Bam Adebayo: Out - Groin

Pelle Larsson: Day-to-day - Illness

Dru Smith: Out - Calf

Keshad Johnson: Active - Hamstring (Two-Way)

Tre Donaldson: Active - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Nick Richards

F Andrew Wiggins

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket