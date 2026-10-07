Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 8:00 p.m. EST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN (Orlando, Memphis)

Radio: 96.9 FM The Game, Magic Radio Network (Orlando), 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (Memphis)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies face off for a preseason bout. The two teams split their season series against each other last season. The Magic are 27-32 all-time in the regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies, including 19-10 at home and 8-22 on the road. While the Magic are hoping that their young core can get them back into contention, the Grizzlies are a little further back in their rebuild, which began in earnest with the drafting of Cameron Boozers.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Quinten Post

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Questionable - Illness

Noah Penda: Questionable - Hamstring

Anthony Black: Questionable - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Personal Reasons

Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Isaiah Stewart: Out - Ankle

Micah Peavy: Questionable - Ankle

Javon Small: Active - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Active - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Active - (Two-Way)

Spread: Magic -2.5 (-106), Grizzlies +2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Magic -134, Grizzlies +110

Total points scored: 234.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney: "The guys are ready to play against someone else. They've done a really good job with what we've asked them to do so far and you can tell that they're ready to go and strap it on against competition here."

"I think we want to learn about ourselves as much as anything. It'll be great to execute at the ultimately high level that we want, do everything perfectly, but in reality, we're going to make some mistakes so it's a good opportunity to see what we did well, see what we need to do better, learn from it. I think the other thing, too, that's great is, when you make a mistake, it's not a crisis of ability necessarily. It's an opportunity to lean into how do we respond?"

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket