The 3 Burning Questions the Magic Must Address in Training Camp

The Orlando Magic are facing a critical season as they enter the Sean Sweeney era.

Sweeney was hired by the Magic after the organization relieved Jamahl Mosley of his coaching duties after five seasons with the team. Mosley helped the Magic reach the playoffs in three consecutive years but failed to help them get out of the first round. Sweeney's experience in the NBA Finals, both in 2024 with the Dallas Mavericks and in 2026 with the San Antonio Spurs, should help Orlando get out of the first round for the first time since 2010.

Here's a look at three burning questions the team must answer as training camp approaches.

Can the Magic Buy Into Sean Sweeney's System?

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney takes media questions during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic's big offseason change was incorporating Sweeney and his coaching staff into the mix. If Orlando cannot use this change and improve from it, it will likely result in breaking up the team in some capacity next offseason. The Magic hope they can build a strong team off of Sweeney's defensive philosophies, while also figuring out their struggles on offense.

Orlando has struggled to maintain an above-average offense in the league over the past several years, but Sweeney's coaching could be the change they need to go from good to great.

Who Will Make the Largest Improvement?

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Magic are going to improve as a team, they need individual players to come into the new season with different roles and attitudes about how to get better. The players that will likely be asked to step up the most are Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black, two young guards who may not be superstars but still have important responsibilities on both ends of the floor.

Black is entering the final season of his rookie contract, so he will be playing for a massive extension. Suggs needs to prove that he was worth the $150 million investment the team made in him two summers ago.

Will Paolo Banchero Take the Next Step?

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, the Magic will live and die behind the efforts of Paolo Banchero, who is going into his fifth season with Orlando after being their No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. Banchero has shown signs of superstardom, especially in the team's playoff series against the Detroit Pistons during the spring.

If Banchero can show that he is that kind of player consistently in the regular season, Orlando has a chance to be a true threat in the Eastern Conference.