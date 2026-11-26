One month into the season, the Orlando Magic now have a full roster.

Orlando filled up its final roster Friday by signing Kevin Porter Jr. to a two-year deal worth the minimum.

As a result, since Porter signed for the minimum, with six years of service time, he will be on the books for $2.4 million this season and $3.5 million next year. The second year of Porter's two-year contract will be a team option, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

How does that affect the Orlando Magic's cap sheet?

What the Orlando Magic's cap sheet looks like through 2028-29:

With the help of Spotrac, here is what the Orlando Magic's cap sheet looks like through the 2028-29 season.

PLAYER 2026-27 2027-28 2028-29 Franz Wagner $41.8M $44.8M $47.9 Paolo Banchero $41.2M $44.5M $47.8M Desmond Bane $39.4M $42.2M $44.9M Jalen Suggs $32.4M $29.6M $26.8M Wendell Carter Jr. $18.1M $19.6M $21.0M (team option) Anthony Black $10.1M RFA Goga Bitadze $7.6M UFA Tristan da Silva $4.0M $6.1M RFA Jase Richardson $3.1M $3.3M $5.9M (team option) Jamal Cain $2.6M UFA Kevin Porter Jr. $2.4M $3.5M UFA Jevon Carter $2.4M UFA Jonathan Isaac $2.4M



UFA Nikola Vucevic $2.4M



UFA Noah Penda $2.2M $2.5M $2.7M (team option)

How does this affect the Magic's spending this season?

According to Yossi Gozlan's cap sheets, Porter's addition pushes the Magic up to $220.3 million in total salaries allocated to 15 players. That puts the Magic $19.8 million above the luxury tax and $12.6 million above the first apron.

However, the Magic are now less than $100K from the venomous second-apron.

This comes as a result of extending both Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to max contracts, trading four first-round picks for Desmond Bane, extending Jalen Suggs for nearly $200 million and handing Wendell Carter Jr. $60 million.

Suggs' contract appears to have been the most costly. He was an unmitigated disaster in the postseason and is averaging just 8.7 points on 33.7/27.5/73.3 shooting splits. He's played in just 55.8 percent of available regular season games over the last three seasons and has struggled mightily to be consistent offensively.

I've repeatedly said that the 25-year-old is the heartbeat of the Magic. And that still holds true. He's also one of their most impactful players -- on both ends.

But if you thought Orlando didn't have any flexibility heading into the summer -- they have even less now. Even next year, Orlando will have just $11.6 million in luxury tax room, $19.3 million in first apron space and $32.8 million in second apron space with 10 players rostered.

They can still create more if they decline Porter and Penda's team options, but those are holes that can't easily be moved unless trades are made. At 7-10, if the struggles continue, painful discussions -- and subsequent decisions --must occur.

Porter unquestionably improves the backcourt, but he can't be the only addition. To sound like a broken record: Team president Jeff Weltman will have to get very creative come February.

And that's assuming the team is in any position to make a real postseason run. If that's not the case, it may be time to reconsider which direction they should be going in -- in the short- and long-term.