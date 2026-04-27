The Orlando Magic picked up a huge Game 3 win on their home floor against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons to take a 2-1 series lead. But there's still plenty of work to be done.

What do the Magic still have to do to seize full control of this series?! Let's examine three key factors.

Control the backboards:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to a shot by forward Paolo Banchero (5) against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

I've driven this point home on multiple occasions since the start of the series: Controlling the glass is incredibly important. In the Magic's two wins, they were a plus-six; in Game 2, their lone loss, they were a minus-15 on the boards.

Both were two of the best on the glass in the regular season. Detroit ranked No. 4 in rebounding percentage, while the Magic ranked No. 9. Orlando's increased its offensive rebounding production each game this series, including grabbing 14 in Game 3 -- leading to 19 second-chance points.

If they can continue that trend while winning the battle on the glass, they can win this series.

Continue to limit Jalen Duren's impact:

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the second half against the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It has not been a good series for Jalen Duren offensively. He was excellent down the stretch defensively in Game 3, but has been limited to eight, 11 and eight points over the series first three games, respectively.

That's not good enough for the Pistons' second-best player, who broke out in 2025-26, averaging 19.5 points on an NBA-best 68.8 percent true shooting.

You have to give Wendell Carter Jr. and the rest of the Magic frontcourt credit for how they've negated Duren's impact. But the series is far from over. So continuing to thwart his production will be critical to the Magic advancing past the first round.

Steal points in transition:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) react after a play against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Yes, shotmaking has been a big challenge for the Magic. These two teams are two of the most physical in the NBA. Every possession is a mortal combat. This series is a war of attrition; the last one standing wins.

The Magic and Pistons rank Nos. 3 and 4 in postseason defensive rating in the halfcourt, respectively, according to Cleaning The Glass. But one way they have found success is leveraging good defense into easy offense.

Through three games, Orlando has forced turnovers on nearly 18 percent of its defensive possessions, which has resulted in 23.2 fastbreak points per 100 possessions. If the Magic can continue to find success in transition (while also limiting Detroit's), then the path to the second round may be a little more clear.

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