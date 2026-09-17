The Orlando Magic are set to begin training camp later this month, which will launch a season that will have a massive impact on the franchise's future.

The Magic have been developing their young core since 2021, and there's a sense that this year is the one where the truth will come out. The Magic have showed signs of figuring it out and getting over the hump, but the results have not matched the positivity. They have still yet to win a playoff series since 2010, and if that drought continues in 2026-27, they could be forced to make some rash decisions.

"Mainly, the Magic just want to remain healthy and see this group’s peak. That didn’t happen last season because of Wagner’s injuries, and also, Jalen Suggs appeared in just 57 games as well," NBA.com contributor Shaun Powell wrote.

"Therefore, the upcoming season will unlock clues and reveal whether this group needs more time, or if roster shuffling beckons either at the trade deadline or next summer."

It's Time for the Magic to Step Up

Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero watches from courtside. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After plateauing in each of the last two seasons in the first round, the Magic knew changes had to be made to the core.

Last summer, the Magic chose to make changes by adding to the core, trading for Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane in a blockbuster deal. Bane serves as the team's shooting guard of the future, and there's reason to believe he has not showcased the peak of his potential.

This past season, the Magic felt the right move was to bring in a new coaching voice, firing Jamal Mosley after five seasons with the team. Mosley was able to bring the Magic out of the rut it had been in as a lottery team, but there was a sense that he had taken the team as far as it could go, with three consecutive first-round playoff exits.

Now that Sean Sweeney is in charge, the only change that can be made is breaking up the core if it is unsuccessful in its run this season. Anything less than a second-round exit will force the Magic to truly ask itself if the core players can win it all, even if injuries are part of the equation.

With the pressure mounting, that could bring the best out of the young Magic players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. However, it could also signal the fact that Orlando was wrong in its assessment that this group can win in the NBA. This would lead to a potential change in the front office, as well as the roster itself.

Everything leading up to this point has suggested that Orlando has a group that can contend, but now it's on the players to prove the front office right. Jobs could be on the line.