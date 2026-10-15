Paolo Banchero & Jalen Suggs Praise Franz Wagner's Feel For The Game
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ORLANDO, Fla. – Dropping 20 Points on 79% TS% while tallying up 8 assists & 2 steals to just 1 Turnover & 0 Fouls is the box score epitome of basketball precision and execution.
Those are the numbers Franz Wagner put up in his first home preseason game back since the injury snafu of last season's playoff series, giving Magic fans just what they've been waiting for after the long wait.
The Magic blew out the Cavaliers with a score of 132-116 with Paolo Banchero's 24 PTS leading all scorers.
This Orlando offense, the defense, and really the whole team simply moves differently with Wagner out there on the court, the metaphorical engine that makes the Magic's car run smoothly.
His teammates, like Banchero and Jalen Suggs, appreciate just how special Wagner's game is.
Quote from Banchero & Suggs on Wagner's feel for the game
I asked Paolo Banchero to describe Wagner's feel for the game and impact on the team in games like this Cleveland matchup where he's so dialed in and highly effective on both ends.
Banchero stated that this is just the type of player Wagner always has been.
Honestly, he is just being himself.Paolo Banchero
He is always been this player, at least in my eyes.
That is what we want him to do…
Be aggressive.
Be who he is…
Putting pressure on the ball-handler.
Be a two-way player.
After the Magic's game against the Cavaliers, I asked Jalen Suggs what he thought of Wagner initiating the offense on a night where Wagner scored 20 PTS efficiently with an 8 AST/1 TO ratio.
Suggs praised his teammate's high level of skill and savvy.
Franz has always been high-level…Jalen Suggs
Smart basketball player. Handle has always been very elite…
Very Intelligent… Fun to play basketball with him.
When Chef Wagner is cooking defenses left and right as an unstoppable transition threat, a paint touch demon with a variety of finishes, and a pick-and-roll maestro who dices up defenses with dropoffs, lobs, and kickouts, the Magic simply get a good luck just about every time down.
Orlando's offense is in good hands when the ball is in Franz', as it also places everyone else in the starting unit and bench unit into an ideal role as a super connector or play-finisher next to him.
Point Franz initiating the offense creates good results for everyone involved; Orlando should explore every possibility for Wagner to create looks for their plethora of shooters and rim-finishers.
Put the ball in Franz' hands, set the man a strong screen, and let Chef Wagner get to cookin', and you'll always end up leaving satisfied.
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Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK