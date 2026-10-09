How Sean Sweeney Handles Injury Prevention for Magic

ORLANDO -- Bad injury luck is one of the worst things about sports.

It is mostly unavoidable; it affects everyone; and it mostly just sucks for everybody involved.

As Orlando Magic fans know far too well, a tally of injuries can get so tall, the very mention of the team can become synonymous with the phrase, 'if not for the injuries'.

Suddenly, though, the *tables have turned; Orlando is starting the 2026-27 season with a clean bill of health. (*frantically knocks on those wooden turned tables)

In a sense, the Magic feel they control their own destiny.

They all want to be healthy so badly, they see staying healthy as a unit as a good goal this season, at least according to starting center, Wendell Carter Jr., because a relatively healthy season means this team would finally get to play its hand.

At Orlando Magic Media Day 2026, I asked Carter what internal expectations are for this Magic squad in a loaded Eastern Conference:

It is us, it is us, it is about us.



We do not care where nobody has us ranked, what people think, we can (or) we cannot do. We know all that stuff is fluff; it is for attention. We understand those guys in the locker room are the only guys who is gonna make this thing go.



As an expectation, as a goal for ours, I think it is staying healthy like I said before. The goal is to keep everybody out there for as long as possible throughout the year.



With what we have done in the summer time, with what we have done in the last couple weeks as a unit – we good.



Chips gonna fall where they may, but guys are in a good spot mentally and physically. Wendell Carter Jr.

How Sweeney's Coaching Staff Works With Magic Medical Staff Every Day

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't some magic trick a new coach can pull out of his sleeve to suddenly turn injuries off like it's an NBA 2K setting; but, there are handful of ideas, positions, and practices that players and teams can try to best prevent injuries from happening, to minimize risk as much as possible, every time a player takes the floor or chooses not to.

I asked the Magic's first-time head coach Sean Sweeney what he and his coaching staff can do to help prevent injuries, if anything.

Orlando's new ball coach confirmed that his coaching staff works with the Magic's medical staff every single day to decide on a plan of attack for each player:

Working in conjunction with the medical staff, our two parts of the building, we meet every day.



We make sure that we go through regularly what the plan is – who can do what, what makes the most sense.



And then really trying to be in partnership to make sure guys are getting better, but then also being smart about how we do it. Sean Sweeney

I asked Sean Sweeney what the #Magic coaching staff can do to help prevent injuries



“Working in conjunction with the medical staff… we meet every day…



Really trying to be in partnership to make sure guys are getting better, but then also being smart about how we do it.” pic.twitter.com/oFJnVqz9uc — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 6, 2026

Sweeney Builds World-Class Coaching Staff

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Also at Magic Media Day, I asked Jonathan Isaac what excites him most about the hiring of Sweeney.

After reaffirming positivity for his previous coaches in Mosley and Clifford, Isaac outlined how Sweeney is not just a great coach, but a great evaluator of coaching talent, and through that skill has built a 'world-class' coaching staff here in Orlando this season.



He has assembled a world-class staff.



The attention to detail, the level that they come into the building with, is something I have never seen before.



I feel like there is going to be absolute carryover to the team in the way we play. Our IQ of the game, the way we approach the game, the effort and intensity that we play with, I feel like is going to be a direct reflection of his coaching staff; and that is what excites me the most.



Not just that Coach Sweeney is a great coach, but the staff he has curated is amazing. Jonathan Isaac

I asked Jon Isaac what excites him about Sweeney



“He’s assembled a world-class staff.



The attention to detail, the level they come into the building with, is something I’ve never seen before…



Not just that Coach Sweeney’s a great coach, but the staff he’s curated is amazing.” pic.twitter.com/ldhYr0qIJn — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 29, 2026

Injury prevention might mean sitting out a back-to-back, playing on a minutes limit through a recovery process, or taking off a practice to do some stretching and weights.

There's nothing the Magic can do to ban injuries entirely, but maybe through a little extra attention to detail, they can convince them to stay away long enough to make a playoff run.