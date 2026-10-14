The Orlando Magic have released an update on their ticket options, parking advice, and discount deals that will pop out throughout the 2026-27 season.

Between some of the new options on tickets, merchandise, concessions, and transportation, getting into and out of Magic games just got a lot more affordable; and even if you can't make it, the avenues to watching or listening to the game live on TV and Radio should make the games just about accessible for all, at least as the game is happening.

Scroll through the options below to see if any ticket options make sense for you, or check out the ways to follow along on TV and Radio, where the team has made it relatively affordable to experience live whether you can make it the game or not.

How To Buy Tickets + Updates on TV, Radio, Concessions, Merch

Mar 3, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; The Orlando Magic Dancers perform following a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Partial & Season Ticket Plans

Orlando Magic 10 and 20 game plans and season tickets are on sale now. Call 407-89-MAGIC or visit or Orlandomagic.com/tickets/10-game-plans or Orlandomagic.com/tickets/10-game-plans to learn more about exclusive benefits and special events only for plan holders.

Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets are also available in the Kia Center starting at $17. Visit or call 1-800-4NBATIX for more information. The Kia Center has been honored with the No. 1 ranking in the NBA’s Game Experience Satisfaction Survey, while winning a Customer Experience Award from TheStadiumBusiness and being named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year.

Group Events

The Magic offer group ticket discounts of up to 35% off for groups of 10 or more. For more information, call 407-89-MAGIC to reserve group tickets for the best seats and games.

Hospitality

Private suites for an Orlando Magic game provide a great gift option for clients or employees. Unique options are available to fit nearly any group size or budget. For more information, call 407-89-MAGIC.

Premium

Orlando Magic premium seating offers all-inclusive amenities like food, beer and wine, and access to the great variety of concerts at Kia Center. For more information, call 407-89-MAGIC.



Affordability Options

As part of the Magic’s commitment to accessibility the team has announced several new affordability options for all home games. The team will offer options on tickets, merchandise and concessions bringing the live game experience closer to all fans.

The Magic will offer several ticket options to all Magic home games including group tickets and the Monthly Steals Program. The program will provide $20 ticket options for every game with offers launched on the first of each month.

Fans will also find variety of Magic merchandise options. The retail item of the game and Eighty9 Collection will be available at every game. The item of the game includes merchandise starting at $15. To make the game experience complete, there will be several concession options in the Slam Dunk section 115 and Flavors of Orlando section 218. Those will include the Fan Favorites Value Menu featuring select food and beverage items priced between $2 and $7. Value menu items include hot dogs, pretzel bites, popcorn, nachos, cookies, chips, bottled water, soda and beer.

Additionally, the Magic will continue to work with SunRail to ensure trains are running on weeknights postgame providing fans a free ride with a game ticket. SunRail stations exist in 17 locations around Central Florida including areas in DeLand and DeBary all offering a convenient drop off right by Kia Center.

Orlando Magic Fan FAQ – 15 THINGS TO KNOW AROUND KIA CENTER

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic mascot Stuff performs during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1 – Leave Your Bags at Home

Bags are prohibited for Orlando Magic events at the Kia Center. Medical and parent bags (14”X14”X6”) are exceptions but will be subject to X-ray at designated locations for entry to the Kia Center.

2 – Kia Center is 100% Cashless

All concession and merchandise sales are cashless. Pay with debit or credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay or the Orlando Magic App presented by Total Wireless. Avoid lines at concessions, and place your food order for express pickup through the Orlando Magic App.

3 – Food & Beverage

There are 46 food and beverage points of sale at the Kia Center and seven concession stands have dedicated express lines when you order through the Orlando Magic Mobile App presented by Total Wireless. Michelob ULTRA Beverage Express is a cashier-less store located near section 107 offering fans a fast and checkout-free shopping experience for soda, water, beer and snacks.

4 – Magic App Updates

The Orlando Magic App presented by Total Wireless is the remote control for virtually anything in the Kia Center as well as a centralized place for Magic content, from behind-the-scenes videos to player features to statistical material and more. Magic Money credits can also be used at any food/beverage and retail point of sale at the Kia Center (excluding Sire Spirits Sky Lounge). Food and beverage can also be delivered in seats to not miss a moment of the action. In-seat delivery is available to more than 10,000 seats at the Kia Center. In addition, Magic Marketplace provides a unique shopping experience for fans available only through the Magic App.

5 – Mobile Ticketing

For security, flexibility and convenience, the Kia Center is fully mobile for ticketing for Magic games. Mobile ticketing allows fans to use their mobile device as a game ticket, reducing fraud and providing easy access to Magic games. PDF tickets are not accepted as a method of entry for games. Through Ticketmaster's website or the Magic's mobile app fans can quickly and easily transfer or re-sell tickets. So, simply use the Magic App presented by Total Wireless to download your tickets

to your mobile device for entry into the game or to manage your tickets.

6 – Are kids free?

Children under 36 inches tall are free when seated on the lap of an accompanying adult.

7 – What about parking options?

Kia Center offers guests reserved/pre-paid parking at $30 per car in the ThreatLocker Garage located at 400 West South St. Reserved/pre-paid parking purchases are available through Ticketmaster.com or the Kia Center Box Office by Ticketmaster during regular box office hours . Purchases must be made by 5 p.m. on the day before the game.



The City of Orlando has additional parking available at the 520 Pine Street Garage, 55 West Garage, City Commons Garage, Lincoln Plaza Garage, SunTrust Center Garage, Garland Ave Lot (near I-4), Central Boulevard Garage. Prices range from $10 to $30.

Take SunRail to and from the game for free. Just show your game ticket to the SunRail conductor. Check the full schedule at SunRail.com

8 – How can I follow action on TV and Radio?

The Orlando Magic announced that Cox Media Group (WRDQ TV 27, WFTV Channel 9) will serve as the team’s new over-the-air broadcast partner for the 2026-27 season. All regular season games, excluding national exclusives, will air on WRDQ TV 27 with select games also airing on WFTV Channel 9. In addition, games will be streamed direct to consumer on DAZN. Games can also be heard on the Orlando Magic Audio Network (flagship: FM 96.9 The Game). For additional television affiliates in Jacksonville, Tampa, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Panama City please visit

9 – Are signs allowed in the arena?

Yes, as long as they are no larger than 11 inches by 17 inches and not attached to a stick or pole. They also are subject to taste standards and cannot make commercial references, derogatory remarks or political statements.

10 – What is there to do if I get there early?

Orlando Magic's Fan Fest presented by Publix begins two hours before select games. It's outside the Kia Center on Church Street, which is closed to traffic. There will be live music, games and food.

11 – Hard Rock Bet Sports Hub

To amplify the fan experience, the Kia Center will feature the Hard Rock Bet Sports Hub, giving Magic fans a destination at the Kia Center to stay on top of many live sporting events and betting odds while cheering on the Magic.

12 – Kia Club

The Kia Club is an exclusive entrance for owners of Kia vehicles for all Magic home games, located off Church Street between the Ticketmaster Box Office and the Disney Atrium.

13 – NUTRL Terrace

The NUTRL Terrace is an open-air bar on the north side of Kia Center that features a full bar, outdoor furniture, multiple flat screen televisions, and panoramic views of The City Beautiful. The NUTRL Terrace is open to all ticketed guests before, during, and after the events.

14 – Disney Atrium

Walt Disney World recently extended its Champion of the Community sponsorship with the Magic, keeping the Disney brand on Magic uniforms and keeping the two tied on the global stage. Celebrating the new deal, Disney and the Magic unveiled the new Walt Disney World Atrium at the Kia Center. The atrium features updated artwork and advanced projection technology aimed at boosting the fan experience.

15 – Have Fun, Be Kind, Stay Safe

The people at Magic games can range between practically all ages, groups and individuals could be there for all sorts of reasons. Follow the golden rule of treating others the way you would like to be treated, and every fan's experience should come out better for it. And keep your spin move ready, you never know when you'll need to dodge oncoming foot traffic without spilling your drink and popcorn.