Where to begin.

The Orlando Magic have begun the 2026–27 NBA season with a 3–7 record and a bottom 10 rating on both side sides of the ball.

While there have been some promising bright spots worth giving Magic fans a hint of hope, the results have not been pretty overall.

With Sean's Sweeney's first year as an NBA Head Coach underway in Orlando, let's outline what's gone right in a season that's gone mostly wrong through ten games.

Sweeney's First 10 Magic Games: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Nov 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney confers with forward Tristan da Silva (23) during overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ugly

The injuries arrived early this season, despite no one inviting them to the party at all.

Orlando can't catch a break. Injuries remain the first, second, and third reason this team is underachieving, but after a certain point, Magic fans just bake that phrase into their pre-season expectations.

Paolo Banchero's been out since Game 2; Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black have been in and out of the lineup. The forward room depth has been depleted to start the year, as Noah Penda, Jonathan Isaac, and Rookie Izaiyah Nelson all deal with injuries.

The Magic's third Year from Hell seems to be underway, with the underworld pulling the team closer by the day.

The Defense has been, well, ugly.

Rating 22nd overall and bottom-10 in opponent eFG% is odd, as it is normally a staple of Orlando's defensive identity. The other staple of forcing turnovers ranking 17th is more promising after a win in Sacramento bumped up these numbers.

Ranking up to 7th in DRB% and 18th at not fouling the opponent have helped the Magic stay afloat on that end.

Orlando Magic Shot Charts by Season



You can see the shift to more balanced efficient shot selection



Left: 2025-26

Took 2.3% more Midrange FGA

Took 5.7% more Paint/Restricted FGA



Right: 2026-27

Taking 3% more Corner 3PA

Taking 5.4% more Above The Break 3PA



via HoopVision Lab pic.twitter.com/kQXABhWEkm — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 9, 2026

The Bad

Orlando's offense has been bad, rating 23rd overall via Cleaning The Glass, but there are a few signs of life. Ranking 11th in offensive rebounding has helped. The Magic are taking more threes on the way to a more balanced diet overall in their efficient shot selection this year, with fewer shots from midrange and in the paint and more shots from everywhere downtown.

Now, this development has mostly arrived with Banchero sidelined, so we'll see how those rates hold once he returns from injury, but if they do, than the team should have much more 3pt spacing in terms of creating good threes off their drives and post-ups, with better shooters taking those off-ball looks them when the roster is fully healthy.

Cook @Josh_Cohen_NBA



"I don't know if there's a player that has better endurance and conditioning than (Franz Wagner)



He never burns out...



He is a full force – relentless, persistent, never-ending... he plays both ends"



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/lPUHFSctL1 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 10, 2026

The Good

Point Franz Wagner's playmaking has been Orlando's brightest light through the dark tunnel of the first ten games, leading the league in drives and punishing defenses with more passes this year on top of his already elite foul-drawing and finesse finishing abilities in the paint.

Fresh off a killer game against the Kings droping 33pts-7ast-7reb-2stl on 60% TS%, Wagner's shown elite two-way impact all season, holding his own on the defensive end on top of the scoring creation as one of the best two-way wings and players alive.

Coming off a 26pts-7reb-5ast-4stl on 69% TS% performance in Sacramento, Anthony Black is once again proving how special his two-way feel and impact can be with proper opportunity. Tristan da Silva has shown to be a lights-out high-volume 3pt shooter where the team is now activating his scoring versatility with more reps as others are out of the lineup. Wendell Carter Jr. continues to prove to be a vital piece as Orlando's anchor of defensive versatility.

Orlando only has 3 notches in their win column belt, but they were mostly big wins on the road between beating the defending champion New York Knicks in the Garden, in Toronto for an NBA Cup game, along with the win in Sacramento in the tenth game.

They even stayed competitive throughout that marquee Warriors matchup in Golden State, forcing overtime on Curry's nuclear 41pt night.

If Orlando doesn't find a way to get healthy, get a rhythm, and get in-tune as a unit by the deadline, just about anything could happen to mix things up. Let's hope Banchero and crew get a fair shot to show what they can do together, before their fate is decided for them.