NBA legends see greatness in Magic star Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is in his fourth NBA season of what he hopes will be a Hall-of-Fame career.
Banchero, who turns 23 this month, is still growing in the league, but he recently spoke about an experience he had in his rookie year where he gained confidence in his game from some of the greatest to ever play the sport.
"My rookie year, I was at an event at All-Star Weekend, and I was with Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant. They were schooling me a little bit. They were like, ‘We see a lot of ourselves in you, but you have to take advantage of it.’ They were telling me I have the potential, but I have to stay in the gym, stay hungry, stay motivated and I’ll be able to get to that level of an all-time great, which is where I want to be," Banchero said via NBA.com reporter Shaun Powell.
"Hearing that from them, I was 20 and a rookie, from two guys I admired, loved their games and who they are, it was all I needed to hear. I don’t really look for outside validation, but hearing that from those two was big for me."
Banchero has path for greatness
Banchero has grown a lot since then, helping the Magic get to the playoffs in back-to-back years. However, the Magic have still not made it out of the first round.
If the Magic are going to advance as a team, they will need Banchero to continue developing his game.
"For me, it’s a certain level of focus and effort that I need to have night in and out for me to be at my best. And I feel it rubs off on the rest of our team. So I have to be at a certain level for us to get to where we want to go," Banchero said via Powell.
"I really want to focus on making quicker decisions, taking the opportunities where they are, quicker attacks, becoming a more efficient player and shooter and just getting better at all aspects. My 3-point shot. Making plays on the defensive end. With my frame and athletic ability, I think I can make a lot of plays on that side of the ball. Guard the best forward, get blocks, steals, just being a defensive playmaker like I can be on the offensive end."
Banchero's goals coincide with the team's desire to play faster on offense. On a team without a traditional point guard, Banchero heeds a lot of that responsibility.
The Magic are still focused on defense after being ranked No. 2 last season. Only the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder had a better defense.
If the Magic can elevate their offense while keeping an elite defense, they could join the Thunder amongst the contenders for the NBA Finals.
