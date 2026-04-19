All eyes were on Paolo Banchero ahead of the Orlando Magic's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets.

And for good reason.

Banchero wilted down the stretch against the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring just 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting in 36 minutes, including just five in the second half. He nearly had as many turnovers (6) as he did made field goals, looking completely overmatched and digging the Magic into a deeper hole with the postseason looming.

Though the Magic star completely flipped the script in a do-or-die scenario against the Hornets. He set the tone from the opening tip, ultimately scoring 25 points with five rebounds, six dimes, two steals and one block on 9-of-17 shooting in the Magic's 121-90 playoff-clinching route.

"You've got to respond. That's what they pay you to do," Banchero said after their win, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. "You can't just settle for subpar performances, especially in situations like this.

"You've got to show up for your teammates and set the tone. I thought I did that. I thought [Jalen Suggs] did that. I thought Anthony Black, Desmond Bane -- everybody (did that). I thought we all set the tone coming in. ... I think it was a full team effort."

“Great players, you know, you’ve got to respond,” #Magic forward Paolo Banchero said. “That’s what they pay you to do. You can’t just settle for subpar performances, especially in situations like this … You’ve got to show up for your teammates and set the tone.”



Full remarks: pic.twitter.com/JYi8Ffaebn — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) April 18, 2026

Even though his first play-in game against Philly may be a mere anomaly compared to his past postseason performances, his future with the organization could ride on how he plays this series.

Magic will need "Playoff Paolo" against Detroit:

Oct 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

There have been just six No. 8 seeds in NBA History to advance past the first round.

For the Magic to be the seventh, the margin for error is razor-thin. Detroit courted the NBA's ninth-best offense and second-best defense with plenty of options to deploy on Banchero, namely Ausar Thompson.

The fourth-year wing has largely stepped up to the challenge in the postseason. He's averaged 28.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 53.7 percent shooting across 12 postseason games. Though Banchero's coming off his least productive regular season since his rookie year, which has largely been hit-and-miss.

Simply put: If Banchero doesn't play aggressively, the Magic won't win. And with his new $240 million extension set to kick in next year, how he responds to the inevitable adversity could ultimately dictate his standing in the organization, for better or worse.

Banchero has an opportunity to rewrite some of the wrongs that followed him this season. And if the 23-year-old can't, what may not be viewed as a shaky future may be rattled a little bit more.

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