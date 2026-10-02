Sean Sweeney seems to be having a major impact on his players this offseason, based on comments at the Orlando Magic's media day.

What Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. said at media day points to a positive direction for the Magic with Sweeney at the helm.

The connection between him and Banchero and Carter's comments about his coaching bode well for Orlando.

Sweeney connected with Banchero early

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Banchero referenced how quickly Sweeney contacted him after being hired as the Magic's new head coach. Banchero also brought up how he met and worked with him in Seattle.

Banchero mentioned conversations between him and Sweeney at media day as well.

"Him telling me what he expects from me, asking me what I want and stuff like that, " Banchero said at media day. "Can't ask for anything more from a new coach and just excited to get to go to war with him."

Carter highlighted a key coaching trait

Sep 28, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic center-forward Wendell Carter Jr. (34) poses for a picture during media day at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter praised Sweeney at media day, bringing up a key coaching trait: accountability.

"He expects us to do what we're asked to do or what we're being told to do," Carter said. "I think as a player, that's what you dream of. That's what you want. You want to be held to a standard, and when you're not meeting that standard, to be told that you're not doing it."

Carter also brought up Sweeney's desires for him.

"He just wants me to kind of get out of my own way, not second-guess things, be assertive, be ready to play each and every night," Carter said. "Hold the defensive side of the ball down. Help my team on the defensive side. Be a great communicator.

"He definitely wants me to take shots when they're open for sure, and not turn down shots. "

The impact on training camp

Having such clear desires and conversations with players will serve well for training camp.

If Sweeney established what he wants to see from all his players, it makes his expectations clear. Knowing what he wants from them and holding them accountable to it should be great signs for Magic fans.

Accountability will be key for the Magic this season. It should help the Magic maximize development at training camp. This will benefit the team during the season.

Based on these media day comments, it seems that Sweeney is forging strong relationships with his players.

The early alignment between Banchero and Sweeney is especially key. Banchero seems bought into Sweeney as his head coach.