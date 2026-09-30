Every year, the rock gets pushed up the hill, and every year, only one team remains standing by the end.

Paolo Banchero is ready to be the face of that team left standing on the mountain top.

Banchero has been refining his game all summer, from his jump shot to his finishing at the rim to his physical mobility looking as athletic and bouncy as ever. Now with a new head coach in Sean Sweeney rebuilding the team's gameplan, Banchero looks to make another leap in his game towards full-blown NBA superstardom.

How Jeff Weltman Self-Evaluates His Orlando Magic Front Office Process

Jun 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman takes media questions during a press conference to introduce new head coach Sean Sweeney at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One impressive feat by this Orlando front office, which is led by Jeff Weltman and Anthony Parker, is building one of the most competitive rosters in the league, a roster with as much continuity as any, all while maintaining being one of the youngest rosters in the league, at the same time.

An investment in internal development allows Orlando to focus its resources on the human beings in their own locker room, the NBA draft prospects and players on their own team. With all parties invested in each player's improvement, working on individual skills that the player is capable of that will also fit this team's needs and help this team win, is a win-win for everyone on the team.

With the team mostly running back the same group as years prior, hoping for better injury luck and a new voice re-motivating this group as a whole, the front office is also excited to rebuild their plan of attack.

Being a constant evaluator of all things basketball for the Orlando Magic, I asked Jeff Weltman how he evaluates his own team building process:

Anytime you have a change as impactful as a new coach it presents so much opportunity to create new communication streams.



We have been setting up task forces to make sure things do not fall between the cracks. To making sure that groups are talking to one another. To make sure our process are always being challenged; to have other groups from other departments involved so we are never siloed...



The iceberg is one percent what you see and ninety nine percent below the water, and that is what we have been spending a lot of time on this summer. Jeff Weltman

I asked Jeff Weltman how he evaluates his own team building process



“Anytime you have a change as impactful as a new coach it presents so much opportunity to create new communication streams.



We’ve been setting up task forces to make sure things don’t fall between the cracks.” pic.twitter.com/XfiQWst72Q — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 28, 2026

Wendell Carter Jr. shares Team's Internal Expectations This Season

Jul 13, 2026; College Park, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. arrives at a game between the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks in the first quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wendell Carter Jr. has become a resident veteran for the Orlando Magic, entering his 9th season in the NBA and 7th in The City Beautiful.

I asked Carter what the Magic’s internal expectations are in a loaded East; he detailed the shared confidence of this group:

It is us, it is us, it is about us.



We do not care where nobody has us ranked, what people think, we can or cannot do. We know all that stuff is fluff, it is just for attention. We understand that those guys in the locker room are the only guys that are going to make this thing go.



As an expectation, as a goal of ours, I think is being healthy. The goal is to keep everybody out there for as long as possible throughout the year. And what we have done this summer time, what we have done these last few weeks as a unit – we good.



Chips gonna fall where they may, but guys are in a good spot mentally and physically, and we are excited for sure. Wendell Carter Jr.

I asked Wendell Carter Jr. what the Magic’s internal expectations are in a loaded East:



“It’s us, it’s us, it’s about us.



We don’t care where nobody has us ranked, what people think…



Chips gonna fall where they may, but guys are in a good spot mentally and physically.” pic.twitter.com/HKRu9vVAaJ — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 28, 2026

Paolo shares quotes on his Goals & Role for upcoming Magic season

Aug 30, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero watches from courtside the fourth quarter of a game between the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storms at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Year 4, Orlando's star forward is itching for some luck from the injury gods to go his and his teammates' way so he can fully show off his arsenal of skills and so this group can prove just how great they are as a unit, before it's too late.

With contract extensions and position battles looming, salary cap casualties are often inevitable through the life of a team that's been together this long.

Banchero didn't mince words when I asked him what his individual and team goals are for this upcoming season with the Orlando Magic:

My main goal this year, outside of Winning the Eastern Conference, is just to go out there and Dominate every single night. Paolo Banchero

I asked Paolo Banchero what his individual and team goals are this season



“My main goal this year, outside of Winning the Eastern Conference, is just to go out there and Dominate every single night.” #Magic pic.twitter.com/ZLpyhabnHI — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 28, 2026

When I asked Banchero about his expected new role under his new ball coach, Paolo cleared up any confusion, stating he doesn't see himself having a new role, while emphasizing how Sweeney's coaching staff's communication is high-level.

We talk every day.



I would not say I have a new role. I think my role is pretty set in stone.



We just talk, communicate, he tells me what he expects out of me.



The communication has been very good from him, the head coach, all the coaches, coach-to-player, player-to-player...



Communication is high-level. Paolo Banchero

I asked Paolo Banchero about his Role under Sweeney



“We talk every day. I wouldn’t say I have a new role. I think my role’s pretty set in stone.



We just talk, communicate, he tells me what he expects out of me.



The communication’s been very good… high-level” pic.twitter.com/CsFPlgkQjD — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 29, 2026

Eying not just this team's first playoff series, but an NBA Finals appearance on the horizon, Banchero has made his goal for the team as a clear as day. Despite the East loading up around them, this Magic squad feels they can compete with any team in the league for a series, and based on how badly their best lineups beat opponents when healthy, they're not wrong.

Individually, Banchero is looking to combine his hard work this summer refining the touch of his game from the basket to beyond the arc while being in the best basketball shape possible and fully buy-in to this new coaching staff's vision to show the basketball world just how consistently great he truly is.

Banchero and his team are ready to make the leap, to evolve this era of Magic basketball to the next level to full-blown championship contender, to roll the ball out and let the chips fall where they may.