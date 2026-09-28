3 Things From Magic's Media Day That Should Give Fans Hope

The Orlando Magic had their 2026-27 media day today, which offered great insights into the organization and what to expect this season.

Here are three things from media day that should give Magic fans hope for this season.

The Magic's goals

At media day, Sean Sweeney discussed his desires for the Magic's training camp.

"We want to do a great job of teaching first and foremost, and establishing the standards that we have - not just the standards," Sweeney said at media day. "We want to have the behaviors and the actions that accompany what high standards look like."

Wendell Carter Jr. said at media day that Sweeney "expects us to do what we're asked to do or what we're being told to do."

Given the quieter offseason, growth will be key for the Orlando Magic this season. The staff will need to maximize the returning talent, helping them take their games to new levels. Teaching and higher standards will do that. It will push the team and players further in the East this season.

Sweeney's impact on players

At media day, Paolo Banchero said he "got to talk to him right away and pick his brain." Banchero also mentioned getting "good feedback" from Sweeney.

Banchero brought up how he met and worked with Sweeney in Seattle and the frequent communication. Sweeney told Banchero his expectations for him.

Carter talked about Sweeney's desires for him at media day as well.

It seems Sweeney is and will be heavily involved in his players' development, helping to maximize their talent this season.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Banchero entering the 2026-27 season

The Magic will need a big year from Banchero if they want to take a step further in the East this season and go deep in the playoffs.

Banchero seems ready for this challenge.

"I would say my main goal this year, outside of winning the Eastern Conference, is to just go out there and dominate every single night," Banchero said at media day.

Banchero later said that he feels "great" and he is "in a great spot."

Carter said Banchero looks "like young Paolo."

"I'm super excited to see what he can do just for him individually and then what he can do for this team," Carter said at media day. "He's one of those guys who wants to win, whatever it takes to win, and he's proven that this summer with taking of his body."

Banchero seems poised for a big year. If this comes to fruition, it raises the Magic's ceiling this season.



