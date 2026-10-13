Suggs, Black & Harden's status for Magic-Cavaliers: Injuries, Odds, Storylines & Preview
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m. EST, Orlando, Florida
TV: Peacock/NBC Sports (National), DAZN (Orlando, Cleveland), WRDQ-TV 27 (Orlando), WOIO Channel 19, WUAB Channel 43 (Cleveland)
Radio: 96.9 FM The Game, AM 740 (Orlando), 100.7 FM, AM 1100, AM 1300 (Cleveland)
VITALS: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers face off for their second consecutive preseason matchup against each other, with the Cavs winning the first. The Cavaliers won three of the four matchips against the Magic in 2025-2026.
The Magic are 63-70 all-time in the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, including 39-28 at home and 24-42 on the road.
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Magic +1.5 (-110), Cavaliers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Magic +100, Cavaliers -122
Total points scored: 228.5 (over -115, under -105)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney on what they want to build on after losing last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers: "I thought we did a pretty good job of offensive rebounding last game, I thought we did a good job of forcing some more turnovers, so we'd like to build in those areas. And then, I think continuing to grow as a group in terms of how we want to play offensively and then how we want to play defensively."
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Jalen Suggs: Available - Illness
Noah Penda: Available - Hamstring
Anthony Black: Out - Ankle
Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee
Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)
Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)
Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)
CAVALIERS
James Harden: Available - Ankle
Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Out - Back
Khalifa Diop: Day-to-day
Ernest Udeh: Active - (Two-Way)
Riley Minix: Active - (Two-Way)
Tristan Enaruna: Active - (Two-Way)
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
G Jalen Suggs
G Desmond Bane
C Wendell Carter Jr.
F Franz Wagner
F Paolo Banchero
CAVALIERS
G James Harden
G Donovan Mitchell
C Jarrett Allen
F Peyton Watson
F Evan Mobley
STORYLINES
Why Anthony Black Should Hold Out on Magic Contract Extension
3 Things I'm Looking For in Cavaliers vs. Magic Preseason
Who Is Most Likely to Represent the Orlando Magic at the 2027 NBA All-Star Game?
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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