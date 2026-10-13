Suggs, Black & Harden's status for Magic-Cavaliers: Injuries, Odds, Storylines & Preview

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 7:00 p.m. EST, Orlando, Florida

TV: Peacock/NBC Sports (National), DAZN (Orlando, Cleveland), WRDQ-TV 27 (Orlando), WOIO Channel 19, WUAB Channel 43 (Cleveland)

Radio: 96.9 FM The Game, AM 740 (Orlando), 100.7 FM, AM 1100, AM 1300 (Cleveland)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers face off for their second consecutive preseason matchup against each other, with the Cavs winning the first. The Cavaliers won three of the four matchips against the Magic in 2025-2026.

The Magic are 63-70 all-time in the regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers, including 39-28 at home and 24-42 on the road.

Spread: Magic +1.5 (-110), Cavaliers -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic +100, Cavaliers -122

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney on what they want to build on after losing last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers: "I thought we did a pretty good job of offensive rebounding last game, I thought we did a good job of forcing some more turnovers, so we'd like to build in those areas. And then, I think continuing to grow as a group in terms of how we want to play offensively and then how we want to play defensively."

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Available - Illness

Noah Penda: Available - Hamstring

Anthony Black: Out - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Alex Morales: Active - (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Active - (Two-Way)

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

CAVALIERS

James Harden: Available - Ankle

Nae'Qwan Tomlin: Out - Back

Khalifa Diop: Day-to-day

Ernest Udeh: Active - (Two-Way)

Riley Minix: Active - (Two-Way)

Tristan Enaruna: Active - (Two-Way)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

CAVALIERS

G James Harden

G Donovan Mitchell

C Jarrett Allen

F Peyton Watson

F Evan Mobley

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket