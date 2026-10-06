How The Orlando Magic's Bench Rotation Should Shake Out

We are one day away from the Orlando Magic's first preseason game and nearly two weeks ago from the season opener.

Of course, all eyes will be on Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner, heading into the new year. They played 30 combined games together and didn't have much opportunity to jell. But what should we expect from the Magic's bench rotation in Sean Sweeney's first year as the Magic's head coach?

Here's our way-too-early forecast:

Locks:

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) is guarded by Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Black: Primary shot creator

Black took a major step up last season. There's a chance he doesn't come off the bench often. But barring injury, Black is expected to be Magic's sixth man. He averaged 15.0 points on 54.9 percent true shooting and will spearhead their second unit's shot creation.

Tristan da Silva: Malleable Spacer

The third-year German swingman was one of the Magic's top shooters last season, burying 37.4 percent of his 4.2 triple tries per game. da Silva, who posted averages of 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in his sophomore NBA season, did an admirable job filling in as a spot starter as well. He's one of the Magic's most malleable weapons, even if his long-term upside isn't as high as a few others.

Goga Bitadze: Steady carryover?

Bitadze will almost certainly have a bigger role in the Magic's rotation with Izaiyah Nelson's injury and Moe Wagner's departure. He had a pretty productive 2025-26 season despite playing just 15.2 minutes per game, averaging 5.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. The Magic don't have another reliable backup big behind Wendell Carter Jr., and Bitadze's (offensive) rebounding, screen setting and rim running is enough to keep him in the rotation.

The Wild Card(s):

Apr 27, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain (8) reacts after dunking the ball during the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Cain: Energizer bunny

Cain has never played more than 40 games across each of his first four seasons. But the 6-foot-7 swingman was a critical piece of the Magic's postseason rotation due to his infectious energy. Cain was impactful defensively and on the glass; he's not going to score or shoot the lights out, but for 10-15 minutes a night, he could be a wild card in Sweeney's rotation.

Jase Richardson/Noah Penda:

It remains to be seen how much Sweeney will rely on Richardson and Penda, the Magic's pair of second-year players, at the back-end of the rotation. I believe Sweeney will fall in love with Penda's intangibles, but both are toward the back-end of the pecking order, on paper.

Necessary Vets:

Apr 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter (2) controls the ball during the game between the Mavericks and the Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jevon Carter: 3-and-D specialist

Carter fit Jamahl Mosley's culture to a T last season, and I believe he will do the same under Sweeney. We know what Carter's skill set is as a bulldog 3-and-D guard. The biggest question is whether he can be a more consistent 3-point shooter. He's been quite streaky throughout his eight-year career, shooting 38.8, 42.1, 32.9, 33.3 and 36.3 percent from deep over his last five seasons on similar volume, respectively.

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Welcome home, Vooch!