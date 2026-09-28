The Orlando Magic have their 2026-27 media day today, which means two things: training camp and the season are fast approaching.

Hearing these three things from the Orlando Magic at media day should be great signs for their 2026-27 season.

Talks of growth and improvement

The Magic did not make major moves this offseason to significantly bolster their roster, and the East only got tougher,

That means growth and improvement must be a priority this offseason.

The Magic players and staff must recognize their flaws from last season and improve to bolster their competitiveness in this conference.

Hearing players and head coach Sean Sweeney talk about this will showcase how significant a priority this is for the organization.

Players talking about their own growth during their offseason training will be important as well.

If Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner talk about addressing weaknesses, the Magic should get even higher offensive production from them this season.

Players like Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva are also players to focus on. Black and da Silva making strides would be great for the Magic's depth. Black improving his accuracy from deep this offseason will be key as well.

One specific team area to listen for is 3-point shooting. The Magic improving their accuracy from beyond the arc would help spread the floor and make their offense more dynamic.

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts to a shot by forward Paolo Banchero (5) against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ambitious goals for Banchero and Wagner

Banchero and Wagner are the two players that the offense will depend on. Taking their offensive game to the next level will be key for Orlando.

If Banchero and Wagner dominate on offense, the team's success will reflect that.

These two taking the next step in their games is key for the Magic taking the next step.

Banchero and Wagner talking about ambitious goals for themselves would show how these major strides are an offseason priority.

Sweeney talking about this would also be ideal. His high expectations for them would reflect how integral Banchero and Wagner are to the Magic's competitiveness in the East.

Praise for Sweeney and what he can do for Orlando

Players praising Sweeney would show how bought into his system, vision and goals they are. It would also reflect how unified the team is behind him.

Sweeney as head coach is a step in the right direction for the Magic. A coaching change is one of the biggest ways a team can signify a turnaround.

Players believing in Sweeney and this change would only add more hope for Magic fans and what this team's ceiling can be.