Magic fans are waking up to an absolute game-changer from their local NBA team.

The Orlando Magic are introducing fan-friendly options to their offerings across the board – from finding a seat to the game, to grabbing a hot dog and a beer, to leaving the game with a fun hat.

According to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel "the Magic" are introducing several new affordability options on tickets, merchandise and concessions for all home games at Kia Center this season.



New: The #Magic are introducing several new affordability options on tickets, merchandise and concessions for all home games at Kia Center this season.



More details for @orlandosports: https://t.co/DipT9km9Ea — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) September 30, 2026

How This Provides Access to More Magic Fans

Jan 4, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic mascot Stuff high fives a young fan during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tickets

The Orlando Magic are offering a deal called the "Monthly Steals Program", where fans who sign up for their text alerts will receive exclusive $20 ticket deals only available to them.

Group ticket programs will include complimentary tickets through the Jr. Magic and Honor Roll programs with discounted tickets offered to OCPS school staff and through OneBlood donations.

"There's a Mt. Rushmore of Magic Basketball



Shaq, Penny, T-Mac, Dwight



Dwight, because of longevity, I think he might sit atop that list" - @steelemagic



Today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast on Dwight Howard's Hall of Fame Career with David Steele pic.twitter.com/SQlIw8Gmc0 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 16, 2025

Concessions

Two concession stands will be dedicated to offer these new fan-friendly food and drink options in the Kia Center: the "Slam Dunk" section 115 and the "Flavors of Orlando" section 218.

This is where the Magic Fans hoping to go to a game and enjoy the experience without breaking the bank will thrive. Food and drinks ranging as low as $2 and as high as $7 will be offered, including hot dogs, popcorn, chips, cookies, pretzel bites and nachos as snacks along with beer, soda, and bottled water to wash it down.

You read that right – fans can get a bottled water for $2, a hot dog for $3, and even a 12-ounce beer for $7 – a classic ball game meal for ten bucks. It can't be overstated how seismic this shift is, as the team has traditionally sold these items for roughly $6, $9, and $15 ever since the new arena was built, sixteen odd years ago.

Merch

The item of the game features merchandise starting at $15, while the team will offer weekly "Magic Authentics" team shop deals for a $15 shirt or hat.

The "Eighty9 Collection" will also aim to offer affordable merchandise inside the team shop.

Takeaways

This might just be the most affordable it's ever been to be a Magic fan here in Orlando.

Not only does the team already have an agreement with SunRail to provide free rides for Magic fans to game, not only did the team find a way to let every local fan watch every Magic game on TV for free this season, now the team is offering affordable options for food, drinks, tickets, and merchandise.

Let's zoom out on the bigger picture of what any one Magic fan or a family of four might experience at an average game over the last fifteen years. The cheapest option for any individual fan was around $30-50 for a nosebleed ticket against a big matchup or a good lower bowl seat against a lesser matchup, plus $10-20 on food, another $10-15 on one drink, and $20-100+ on merch.



Even a single night out can add up quick, especially for families where one game could cost $100s of dollars. Now, though, that same family of four could theoretically spend $20 a piece on a ticket for a seat in the arena; $10 per person for a hot dog, drink, and snack; and still leave the game with a $15 hat or shirt themed to that night's matchup.



Knowing you can get in and out of the Kia Center to enjoy a Magic game and the full offerings of going to any ball game for about fifty bucks? That's as priceless as an old Mastercard commercial.

Making the Magic more accessible for all makes this officially one of the greatest days in Orlando Magic franchise history.