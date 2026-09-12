The 2026-27 Orlando Magic season is getting closer each day, and it could be a big one. It's an opportunity for Orlando to take the next step forward in what looks to be a tough Eastern Conference. The Magic can show that they belong in the mix.

However, some Magic players will be under more pressure than others. Here are three Orlando Magic players most on the spot this season.

Jalen Suggs



Jalen Suggs played in 57 games in the 2025-26 regular season and 35 in the 2024-25 regular season.

The most games Suggs played in a regular season? 75 in 2023-24. His second-most? 57 this past season

Suggs must show that he can be available this season. He averaged 13.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game in the 2025-26 regular season. He shot 43.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc.

While Suggs is in the second year of a five-year contract extension, Anthony Black will be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Black could make a case for being the starting point guard. If the Magic want to keep him around and Suggs underperforms, maybe they give Black the starting point guard spot.

Black has shown great growth throughout his three seasons. He played in 64 games with 40 starts in the 2025-26 regular season. He averaged 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from three.

Suggs must show that he can be available and put up good numbers to cement himself as the starting point guard of the future.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are under a different kind of pressure than Suggs this season. Eyes will be on Banchero and Wagner this season, as they are the leaders of this Magic offense.

With an East that looks tough and an eighth-place finish in the conference last season, pressure is on Orlando to prove they belong. Banchero and Wagner will be in the spotlight as the team looks to do so.

In the 2024-25 regular season, Banchero averaged 25.9 points per game. But he only played in 46 games. That same regular season, Wagner averaged 24.2 points in 60 games played.

If Banchero and Wagner can be available and put up these scoring numbers, that would help the Orlando Magic take a big leap forward. They can be an even stronger 1-2 punch with players like Desmond Bane and Black drawing attention as well. When Banchero or Wagner goes out, the offense will still be in great shape.

Banchero showed his availability in 2025-26, playing in 72 regular-season games. Wagner only played in 34. Wagner really has to be available this season, putting him on the spot more than Banchero.

These two are very talented players. If they can grow their offensive games further, shooting better deep, it should have a positive impact on the entire Magic team.

The Magic can make some noise this season. Banchero and Wagner are the players who can lead that charge.