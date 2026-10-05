If there's one word that would pop up as the biggest font in a word bubble visualization of what's been said most often throughout Orlando Magic media day and training camp from the team's star players and coaches, that word is communication.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and new Magic head coach Sean Sweeney have gone out of their way to praise the communication of each other and the team as a whole, from coaching staff to players.

And not just any communication, nor mere good communication, but high-level communication.

What does high-level communication mean, exactly? And how does it translate to basketball?

How High-Level Communication Translates to The Magic Winning

un 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney (left) and President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman take media questions during a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When I asked Banchero what his role under Sweeney could look like, he clarified he doesn't see his role changing much before going on to praise the High-Level communication of Sweeney and his coaching staff:

We talk every day. I would not say I have a new role. I think my role is pretty set in stone.



We just talk, communicate, he tells me what he expects out of me.



The communication has been very good, from him, Head Coach all the coaches, coach-to-player, player-to-player. Like I said, communication has been at a high-level. Paolo Banchero

I asked Paolo Banchero about his Role under Sweeney



“We talk every day. I wouldn’t say I have a new role. I think my role’s pretty set in stone.



We just talk, communicate, he tells me what he expects out of me.



The communication’s been very good… high-level” pic.twitter.com/CsFPlgkQjD — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 29, 2026

When I asked Franz Wagner at Orlando Magic Media Day what stood out to him about his new ball coach, his messaging rang similarly to Banchero's, first highlighting the 'direct, honest' communication style, then giving flowers to the entire coaching staff for everyone's organization:

Obviously, a lot has changed. I am very excited about the new staff, about Coach Sweeney.



The first thing that stands out is his Communication style — it is very direct, very honest. And expects that of everybody else too. And other than that, I think our approach has changed a lot even in the past couple weeks.



All the coaches are super on-a-string, super organized, super intentional. I am really excited. I think as a player, it is really cool to just come in the building and execute what they are telling you.



I am excited to see where we can take that approach and where we can go with that.

I think that approach, when it is really organized like that, makes it easy for us players to lead ourselves a little bit. I am excited for that. Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner on Sweeney



“The first thing that stands out is his Communication style — it’s very direct, very honest…



All the coaches are super on-a-strain, super Organized, super intentional…



That (organized) approach makes it easy for us players to Lead ourselves…” pic.twitter.com/nWoi49pUzF — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) September 29, 2026

At Orlando Magic Training Camp, I asked Coach Sweeney what stands out about Banchero and Wagner so far, where he answered by praising their high-level communication.

So, I followed up with Sweeney about what exactly high-level communication looks like and how it translates to the court:

I think High-Level Communication is doing a great job of listening and then communicating from a verbal standpoint, with the correct language, with a tone that everybody can hear when needed to hear.



Sometimes, on offense, it is giving a verbal and a visual target. So, our body language is important to how we communicate as well as how we use our voices. So it is all parts. Sean Sweeney

I asked Sean Sweeney what High-Level Communication looks like and translate to



“Doing a great job of listening and communicating from a verbal standpoint, with the correct language, with a tone that everybody can hear when needed to hear…



Our body language is important…” pic.twitter.com/BJS8dhcY8f — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 4, 2026

If communication is key, that must make high-level communication invaluable, at least to the Magic's success.

With Banchero, Wagner, and Sweeney, among other players, all regularly praising each other's ability to listen and learn from one another, all signs point to a cohesive group project this season.

How will High-Level communication translate to winning? We'll find out once they roll the ball out onto the court, with preseason games right around the corner.