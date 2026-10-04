Sean Sweeney may have just landed in Orlando a mere three months ago, but that hasn't slowed him down from getting acclimated to the team.

With practically no time off between coaching the San Antonio Spurs to an NBA Finals as their defensive coordinator and starting the new job as a first-time head coach of the Orlando Magic, Sweeney has been keeping busy in the pro basketball world.

And he doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon.

When I asked Sean Sweeney what he’s noticed about Paolo & Franz since his arrival here in Orlando, he praised their level of communication:

I think one of the things to me that has stood out about them is how well they work together on the court and off the court.



Their communication level is really high.



It is great to see as they get taught something, or do something, they have a running dialogue throughout practice on how they want to work together.



And that is the whole team though, the whole group has done a really good job with that, but that has stood out to me with those two guys. Sean Sweeney

I asked Sean Sweeney what he’s noticed about Paolo & Franz



“How well they work together on the court and off the court.



Their communication level is really high.



As they get taught something… they have a running dialogue throughout practice on how they want to work together.” pic.twitter.com/sSJihgaRMh — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 3, 2026

The Plans for Growth

Jun 18, 2026; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman (right) presents new head coach Sean Sweeney with a number 26 jersey before a press conference at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I asked Sean Sweeney what excites him most about this Magic team after getting to know the players on top of being a first-time head coach for a group with this much continuity:

Getting to know these guys has helped me understand why they compete the way they do, they communicate with each other the way they do, and then ultimately how they work together. That has been exciting for me.



Just in general, being a first-time head coach, I am excited to get to the Competition.



That's why you play in the NBA... why you coach in the NBA, is the Competition is the highest level.



The East has improved and it's exciting to get out there and get a crack at it." Sean Sweeney

I asked Sean Sweeney what excites him most about The Magic after getting to know the players



“Getting to know these guys has helped me understand why they compete the way they do, they communicate with each other the way they do, and then ultimately how they work together.” pic.twitter.com/5SLZQJB2zm — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 4, 2026

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have also praised the new Magic coach for his communication levels and attention to detail. Wagner said what stands out about Sweeney is he is "Super Organized”, while Banchero also made sure to highlight the “High-Level Communication" of this coaching staff. The players and coaches talk every day to keep expectations clear from both sides.

While Banchero and Wagner have had years to form their chemistry, adding Sweeney and his coaching staff's ability to streamline communication from top to bottom, from front office to their staff to the players and back, seems to have made an immediate impact on the locker room, an offseason investment already bringing back positive returns.

The more time this coaching staff has to gel with the players, the better prepared they'll be when games start to count.

Banchero and Wagner bring different, vital dynamics to this team; their willingness to listen and learn through different communication channels of feedback shows real coachability, a desire to be great.

How improved communication translates to the court will be the real test.